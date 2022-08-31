Read full article on original website
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Adriana Lima & Andre Lemmers Are New Parents: It's a Boy!
Adriana Lima is a mom again — the 41-year-old supermodel has given birth to her third child, her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. Lima gave birth to son Cyan Lima Lemmers on August 29 in Santa Monica, People magazine reports. She told the outlet the uniquely colorful name was...
Woman horrified when she realizes a strange man is staring at her and then he touches her arm: 'I will see you later'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. Have you ever felt someone's eyes on you when you were out in public? It feels creepy. Doesn't it?
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
‘Shock Shop’ #1 gives us two stories without twice the fun
There’s something about a flip comic that evokes an almost mischievous, childlike sense of wonder. Two covers! Two stories! Two cliffhangers! It feels like you’re getting away with something – better read these two stories quick, before somebody notices they accidentally gave you an extra story for free!
‘The Harbinger’ review: Something for every horror fan
The Harbinger has never met a horror trope it did not like. Daniel (director and co-writer Will Klipstine) and Theresa (Amanda MacDonald) have moved to a new town with their daughter Rosalie (Madeleine McGraw, The Black Phone). Soon after the Snyders arrive, their neighbors begin mysteriously dying. The story is...
‘Star Trek’ #400 offers must-read tales, honors the past, and sets up the future
IDW has reached an impressive milestone with Star Trek this week, reaching its 400th issue. To celebrate, fans can read six stories in an anthology that spans different generations, from the original Star Trek right up to Picard and even looking ahead to the next big chapter for the series. With creators like Wil Wheaton, Mike Johnson, and Declan Shalvey at the helm, can this milestone issue honor the past, present, and future?
Marvel Preview: Wolverine #24
HELL ON EARTH! The Hand’s HELLBRIDE seeks revenge on WOLVERINE and SOLEM. But with Earth reeling from the revelations of A.X.E., a dire play from the Best There Is may be the planet’s last, best hope!. LEGACY #366 | A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN Written by: Benjamin Percy. Art...
DC Preview: Multiversity: Teen Justice #4
An action-packed issue finds Kid Quick and their allies on Earth-11 face-to-face with a worlds-shaking threat! At last…why Raven refuses to join the team! Will the revelation prevent a tragedy…or somehow make it worse? Plus: an unexpected ally helps Troy escape the Church of Blood, the reunion the team’s been hoping for finally takes place, and the villainy of the Core comes to light! On a scale of 1 to 10 for surprises and all-around awesomeness, this one’s a solid (Earth-) 11!
EXCLUSIVE Dark Horse Preview: Shock Shop #1
Cullen Bunn (Harrow County), Danny Luckert (Regression), and Leila Leiz (The Last Book Youll Ever Read) present a brand-new horror anthology flip comic taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales of terror sure to leave you with the lights on. In Familiars:...
‘Fantastic Four: Full Circle’ review: The new classic
Alex Ross is one of the most celebrated artists working in comics today, known primarily for his painted interiors, covers, and design work. Although he has done interior work, most notably Marvels with Kurt Busiek and Kingdom Come with Mark Waid, Ross in recent years has mostly been doing cover art, particularly with Marvel Comics. However, Ross takes both art and writing duties in his latest project, Fantastic Four: Full Circle, marking the introduction of Marvel Arts, a new graphic novel collaboration between Marvel and Abrams ComicArts.
‘Vanish’ #1 offers violent delights melding superheroes and magic
Vanish is the much anticipated new series by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, who both blew our minds with a new and exciting take on Venom back in 2018. The series is out September 21st, but followers of Stegman and Cates’ KLC Substack have seen most, if not all, of the issues and gorgeous character designs over the last year. With the series launch only a few short weeks away, we all have one question on our minds: is it good?
DC Preview: Batman: Dear Detective #1
BERMEJO AND BATMAN: AN ICON DRAWS AN ICON. What happens when a comics art powerhouse meets one of the greatest, most exciting heroes of all time? One part prestige art book, one part compelling noir tale, this one-of-a-kind edition collects some of Lee Bermejo’s most jaw-dropping Batman covers woven together to tell a story that strikes right at the heart of the Dark Knight’s never-ending crusade.
‘Poison Ivy’ #4 is dark, romantic, and beautiful
Poison Ivy has been nothing short of riveting if you’re interested in people and how they think. The series has shown average everyday people who come in contact with Poison Ivy, who is on a mission to kill as many people as possible. Problem is, Poison Ivy’s road trip has shown her regular people are actually good, save for a few. In Poison Ivy #4, G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara show us how Poison Ivy can split the difference between bastards who deserve punishment and those who are worth saving.
X-Men Monday #170 – Leah Williams Talks ‘X-Terminators’
Welcome, X-Fans, to another uncanny edition of X-Men Monday at AIPT!. . (For a sense of what you can eXpect, here’s AIPT’s early review.) I also had a chance to read this debut issue, and let me tell you, if you love sharp dialogue, gorgeous artwork that pops off the page, and the unique combination of blood-soaked, explosion-filled, madcap fun only comics can deliver, then X-Terminators #1 is the book for you.
‘The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country’ #5 continues to expand the scale
Horror comics as a subgenre tends to be a rather rigid medium; the medium tends to be oversaturated with gimmicks over growth, so that stories center around The Idea rather more than they do a character, say. More often than not, they tend not to evolve in shape, scope, or scale—a slasher stays in his hunting grounds (even if the hunting grounds change), or a novelty of setting limits on narrative direction. They might be limited by format—four-issue miniseries, anthology strips, publication legacy.
New Star Wars’ Tusken Raider Prop Replica Bust from Regal Robot released
Regal Robot has just released this gorgeous new Tusken Rainder prop replica:. This Tusken Raider™ life-sized prop replica bust signature edition is part of the company’s Star Wars™ Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of their work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage. Listen to the latest...
‘Blind Ambition’ review: The taste of victory
Blind Ambition is proof that not every film about wine tasting has to be a comedy or a commentary about class. Though there are elements of both in this documentary about Zimbabwe’s first national wine tasting team, it is much more serious and personal. It is heartwarming and inspirational in a way a movie about wine should not be.
‘The New Champion of Shazam’ #2 doubles down on sitcom vibes for more comics wizardry
There’s a game you play in reviewing comics. Let’s call it “How Long ‘Till I’ve Found Out.” It’s where you make a few claims and ponder some questions and then wait to see if you’re proven right or wrong (and the value those outcomes might then provide). Sometimes you wait a couple issues, and other times you never get the answers you’re seeking.
