Muskegon, MI

97.9 WGRD

Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall

Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Safety Alert: 4 Ways To Keep Your Purse From Being Stolen In Public

If you carry a purse, it's hard to argue that there are many items that you carry with you in public that are more valuable. Usually it holds your money, valuables, and precious items all in one concise place. Which is unfortunately makes it one of the easiest and highest target items for thieves. And recently, Grand Rapids police have reported that purse snatching are on the rise for the area.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing

After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
GRANDVILLE, MI
97.9 WGRD

Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend: September 2-5, 2022

It's the final weekend of the summer (unofficially) and also a busy holiday weekend. We have several events, from a Polish festival to a logging festival. There are also $3 movies, concerts, hippie living, koalas, a chicken wing festival, and Labor Day celebrations. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 -...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

GRPD Wants to Buy Your Guns at Event Coming Up

Looking to unload some firearms? Grand Rapids Police and the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force is hosting a gun buyback program in a few weeks. SAFE Task Force and GRPD Hosts Gun Buyback September 17. The gun buyback is at the Burton Heights Lot at 30 Burton St,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in September

There are over 20 different concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events in West Michigan for you to check out in September. Thursday, September 1, 2022 - 6 pm - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids, MI. A 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris’ contribution...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number

The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

