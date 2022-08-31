ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

Man killed outside Kenner convenience store early Saturday

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide that's resulted in one man's death. Officials say that 43-year-old Alejandro Quiroz was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive at around 4 a.m. Sunday. Quiroz was taken to the hospital...
KENNER, LA
WGNO

NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
WDSU

I-10 Eastbound open after crash in Kenner is cleared

KENNER, La. — Kenner police have reported that Interstate 10 eastbound lanes at Loyola are back open after a car accident scene was cleared. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KENNER, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Woman carjacked; 68-year-old stabbed, struck and robbed

A carjacking, a purse snatching and a robbery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the holiday weekend. The armed carjacking occurred Sunday (Sept. 4) morning at Earhart and South Claiborne Avenue, near the freeway interchange. A woman, 32, was getting in her car just before 10:30 a.m. when a gunman...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bywater shooting left one woman injured on Sunday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Bywater that injured one woman on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound around 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of N. Claiborne and Poland Avenues. No other information is currently available at this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
BET

Louisiana Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Airport Belt Loader

A tragic incident at the airport in New Orleans left one woman dead and her family shocked and in disbelief at the freak accident that caused her death. Jermani Thompson, 26, was working as a baggage handling supervisor at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on the evening of Aug. 30 and was unloading luggage from an arriving Frontier flight. But just before 10:30 p.m., her hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was sent to the hospital and died due to her injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman is killed at New Orleans airport in tragic on-the-job accident

KENNER, La. — 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was working as a baggage handling supervisor Tuesday night. Her team was unloading a Frontier flight shortly before 10:30 p.m., when, according to her employer, Thompson's hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

One dead after a pair of midday Ninth Ward shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating two Ninth Ward shootings, one of which resulted in a male victim's death. Police say they received a call of a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 800 block of Tricou Street shortly before noon Sunday. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 killed in hit-and-run on West Bank Expressway: reports

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run Friday morning on the West Bank Expressway, according to WDSU. Update: Truck rear-ended scooter, killing 2 in Marrero hit-and-run The westbound lanes of US 90B closed at Ames Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. and reopened around 7:15 a.m., state traffic officials said. Louisiana State...
MARRERO, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Police blotter: Stabbing, shooting, carjacking in Gentilly over the weekend

The New Orleans Police Department reported a stabbing, a shooting and an attempted carjacking on Gentilly streets during the holiday weekend. A stabbing occurred mid-day on Sunday (Sept. 3) at Hamburg and LaFreniere streets. At about 1:50 p.m., the victim was stabbed multiple times by a stranger, police said. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

