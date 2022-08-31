Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating shooting in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that left a person injured on Monday. According to reports, a person was shot in the 1800 block of Plaza Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
WWL-TV
Man killed outside Kenner convenience store early Saturday
KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide that's resulted in one man's death. Officials say that 43-year-old Alejandro Quiroz was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive at around 4 a.m. Sunday. Quiroz was taken to the hospital...
NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon
According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Shooting in Lower 9th Ward Sunday leaves man dead
Officers say they responded to the 800 block of Tricou St. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WDSU
I-10 Eastbound open after crash in Kenner is cleared
KENNER, La. — Kenner police have reported that Interstate 10 eastbound lanes at Loyola are back open after a car accident scene was cleared. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Woman carjacked; 68-year-old stabbed, struck and robbed
A carjacking, a purse snatching and a robbery were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the holiday weekend. The armed carjacking occurred Sunday (Sept. 4) morning at Earhart and South Claiborne Avenue, near the freeway interchange. A woman, 32, was getting in her car just before 10:30 a.m. when a gunman...
LSP: Sunday morning crash in Lafourche claims life of Reserve man
For reasons unknown, Barrios, while in a right curve, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Behrman section of Algiers, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the Behrman area of Algiers, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police learned of the shooting at 2:32 p.m. at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where police said he died within an hour.
NOPD search for suspect in Friday Gentilly shooting, victim hospitalized
Just after 6 p.m., the NOPD says the suspect allegedly shot a man in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue and left the scene.
WDSU
Bywater shooting left one woman injured on Sunday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Bywater that injured one woman on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound around 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of N. Claiborne and Poland Avenues. No other information is currently available at this...
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
BET
Louisiana Woman Dies After Her Hair Gets Stuck In Airport Belt Loader
A tragic incident at the airport in New Orleans left one woman dead and her family shocked and in disbelief at the freak accident that caused her death. Jermani Thompson, 26, was working as a baggage handling supervisor at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on the evening of Aug. 30 and was unloading luggage from an arriving Frontier flight. But just before 10:30 p.m., her hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was sent to the hospital and died due to her injuries.
Baggage handler dies after hair becomes entangled in belt at New Orleans airport
The baggage handler, identified by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office as a 26-year-old woman, died Tuesday night.
Woman is killed at New Orleans airport in tragic on-the-job accident
KENNER, La. — 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was working as a baggage handling supervisor Tuesday night. Her team was unloading a Frontier flight shortly before 10:30 p.m., when, according to her employer, Thompson's hair got tangled in the machinery of the belt loader. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
WWL-TV
One dead after a pair of midday Ninth Ward shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating two Ninth Ward shootings, one of which resulted in a male victim's death. Police say they received a call of a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 800 block of Tricou Street shortly before noon Sunday. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
NOLA.com
2 killed in hit-and-run on West Bank Expressway: reports
Two people were killed in a hit-and-run Friday morning on the West Bank Expressway, according to WDSU. Update: Truck rear-ended scooter, killing 2 in Marrero hit-and-run The westbound lanes of US 90B closed at Ames Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. and reopened around 7:15 a.m., state traffic officials said. Louisiana State...
gentillymessenger.com
Police blotter: Stabbing, shooting, carjacking in Gentilly over the weekend
The New Orleans Police Department reported a stabbing, a shooting and an attempted carjacking on Gentilly streets during the holiday weekend. A stabbing occurred mid-day on Sunday (Sept. 3) at Hamburg and LaFreniere streets. At about 1:50 p.m., the victim was stabbed multiple times by a stranger, police said. The...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
