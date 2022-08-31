Read full article on original website
Related
Glytec and CPS Integrate to Provide Evidence-Based Glycemic Management
– Glytec recently announced that it has been selected by CPS Solutions, LLC (CPS), a leading provider of enterprise pharmacy solutions to hospitals and health systems, to serve as an insulin management technology resource for CPS’ more than 2,200 pharmacy professionals across 800-plus healthcare facilities nationwide. – Through this...
HealthTeam Advantage Integrates With Bamboo Health’s Pings Solution
– Bamboo Health™ recently announced that HealthTeam Advantage (HTA), the business name of Care N’ Care Insurance Company of North Carolina, Inc., has integrated Bamboo Health’s Pings™ solution. – The Pings rollout delivers real-time admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) e-notifications for HTA’s 15,000 North Carolina PPO...
EMPI/MPI: An End-to-End Approach to Patient Data Integrity
Maintaining patient data integrity is more complicated than ever; cybersecurity threats loom, patients are taking more ownership of their care (self-registration, for example) and health system merger activity is on the rise. It can make the quest for the ever-elusive 1% maximum duplicate rate seem, at times, unattainable. But a...
Medication Intelligence Startup Arine Raises $29M
– Arine, a San Francisco-based next-generation medication intelligence company raises $29M in a Series B round funding composed of equity and debt financing led by 111° West Capital, with participation from new investors MBX Capital and New Leaf Ventures, and continued support from Katalyst Ventures. – Founded in 2017,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Availity to Acquire Diameter Health to Expand Clinical Data Interoperability
– One of the nation’s largest real-time health information networks Availity announced an agreement to acquire Diameter Health, a national leader in clinical data quality and interoperability. – This strategic deal expands Availity’s clinical portfolio to deliver the strongest integrated clinical and claims data network and interoperability platforms in...
CareHarmony Secures $15M for AI-Powered Care Coordination
– CareHarmony, an AI-powered care coordination solutions provider, today announced it has closed a $15 million Series A funding round led by Maverick Ventures, with participation from Nashville Capital Network. – The financing comes as CareHarmony continues to experience exponential growth, serving several of the nation’s leading hospitals and health...
ThedaCare Invests $3M in Qventus to Deploy AI-Enabled Care Operations Automation
Health system ThedaCare announced it has invested $3M in Qventus and it also deploying the technology to drive operational efficiencies in inpatient and perioperative care settings and across its organization. Through the investment, ThedaCare will collaborate with Qventus to develop new solutions and innovations, as well as support Qventus in...
Sibel Health Raises $33M for Advanced Wearable Sensors for RPM
– Sibel Health has recently closed a $33M Series B financing round, bringing Sibel’s total funding to date to more than $50M. – In addition, Sibel has announced two new executive appointments. Jon Otterstatter, the former CEO and co-founder of Preventice (acquired by Boston Scientific in 2021), will join as chairman of the board. Matthew Banet, Ph.D., a world expert in advanced body-worn sensors and previously the CTO and co-founder of toSense and Sotera, joins as president from Baxter International.
Why There’s Renewed Interest In The Cloud for Healthcare
From the development of the EMR to the growth of telehealth, the digital environment for healthcare has evolved tremendously over the last few years. So, it’s no surprise that IT spending is set to increase by 12.3% for cloud computing, 9.7%, for digital transformation, and 9.7% for security software this year. Though healthcare organizations have historically been slower to adopt cloud, we’re now seeing renewed interest.
Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan
– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
Rethinking Custom RTLS: Indoor Positioning Simplified as a Service
For healthcare facilities, real-time location services (RTLS) were initially established on premise for patient safety to later become a priority in mainstreaming operations, improving patient care and experience and employee satisfaction. Originally introduced to the industry as a security-centric measure to protect newborns, and prevent infant abduction, RTLS was a...
Uber Health Expands Internationally to Australia
– Uber Health, Uber’s healthcare arm is expanding internationally, launching in Australia (its first market outside the U.S.), bringing Uber’s greater mission to healthcare organizations and patients across the country. – Over 3000 customers use Uber Health in the US. Following a pilot across Australia, the solution is...
Femtech Startup Nanopath Raises $10M to Develop POC Diagnostics for Women’s Health
– Nanopath, a molecular diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes raises $10M in Series A funding, co-led by co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Medtech Convergence Fund, to develop a point-of-care diagnostics platform for women’s health screenings. – The company plans to use the latest round of...
Caregility and Eko Integrate to Address Gap in Telehealth
– Caregility, an enterprise telehealth platform company, and Eko, the market leader in stethoscopes for telehealth, today announced an integration partnership. – Caregility’s cloud platform now seamlessly integrates with Eko’s smart stethoscopes and software, enabling users of Caregility’s iConsult application to perform high-quality auscultation (heart, lung, and other body sounds) on patients during a virtual physical exam.
Cedars-Sinai Accelerator Adds 10 New Digital Health Startups
– Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, today announced its eighth accelerator class of ten new digital health startups. – From digital health mental health services to wearable devices to manage chronic asthma, these innovative healthcare-focused startups are working to transform health and healthcare delivery as part of the Los Angeles-based accelerator program. Cedars-Sinai...
FundamentalVR Raises $20M for VR Surgical Simulation Platform
– FundamentalVR has raised an additional $20M to significantly accelerate medical skill-transfer and increase surgical proficiency through its world-leading medical simulation platform, Fundamental Surgery. – The funding was led by EQT Life Sciences investing from the LSP Health Economics Fund 2 and joined by prior investors Downing Ventures. The new...
How Actionable Data and Expert Analysis Supports Service Providers, Fosters Better Care and Ensures Financial Benefits
Approximately 42% of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans—a segment projected to reach 46% by 2025. Due to rapid growth of the 65-and-older portion of the population, Medicare expenditures are forecast to reach $1,559.4 billion in 2028, with spending per enrollee reaching $20,751. Key trends are influencing...
KLAS: Imprivata SSO – Benefits & Challenges of Deep Adoption
– Recent KLAS research reveals that Imprivata—whose single sign-on solution has a large healthcare footprint—is currently the only vendor to offer a broad digital identity platform. – Building on that research, a new report explores the potential benefits and challenges of deeply adopting Imprivata’s offerings. Insights come from...
Evidence Partners Raises $20M for Automated, Evidence-Based Research
– Evidence Partners has announced a growth financing round, their first ever, for $20M, led by Thomvest Ventures. – With their new AI product DistillerSR, Evidence Partners are changing the way Literature Reviews are conducted, making them efficient, accurate, and less labour-intensive. AI-Driven Literature Review Software. DistillerSR is a web-based...
How Service Line Alignment Can Improve Cost Savings for Health Systems
Healthcare leaders continue to face new and complex challenges in a constantly evolving landscape, including staffing and capacity constraints, product shortages, and rising costs. These shifting demands change the expectations put on hospitals when it comes to both patient care and financial performance. As we’ve observed, this uncertainty was further amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shined a light on many opportunities for improved financial and clinical operations across the healthcare industry. As we begin to learn to live with the impacts of the pandemic, hospitals and health systems needed to find a way to improve their service line alignment and decision support models while maintaining – or better yet, increasing – patient satisfaction, quality, and safety. These factors go hand in hand with organizations’ ability to plan, analyze, and perform – all of which require the right data and technology to keep them on track.
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0