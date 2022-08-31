Body found in pond next to Orange County Hooters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a person was found dead Wednesday.
Deputies said they responded to the 8500 block of Palm Parkway after reports of a dead body seen in a body of water.
Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed the person died at the scene.
Deputies said they are working to confirm the identity of the person found in the water.
