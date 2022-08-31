Ogunquit Performing Arts kicks off 30th Capriccio Festival with kite event

OGUNQUIT, Maine — The Ogunquit Performing Arts opens its 30th annual Capriccio Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, with the Capriccio Festival of Kites at Ogunquit Beach.

The annual event features professional kite flying demonstrations, with multiples, and oversized kites filling the sky. Children are provided with free, white kites, along with colorful markers and crayons. They can decorate their own kites, which are then entered into a contest with a multitude of categories for many prizes to be awarded.

Kites are also available for sale at the beach, so that no one is left out of the fun. The finale scheduled at 2 p.m. is the "Grand Ascension" where the sky is filled with all the day's kites.

Returning to provide high-flying music for the event is Portland fiddler/singer Andy Happel and Friends, performing two concerts during the day, at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Happel plans to bring along some musician friends to join in the fun, playing selections from his repertoire of exotic tunes and lilting rhythms.

A concert violinist and fiddler, Happel has shared the stage with symphony orchestras, pop stars, and country music artists. As bandleader for the 1990s rock group "Thanks to Gravity," Happel was signed to Capitol Records and toured extensively with several well-known groups including Guster, Train and The Dave Matthews Band.

Admission to the festival and the Andy Happel concerts is free.

The Capriccio Festival of Kites is presented by Cricket's Corner Beach and Toy, Ogunquit Performing Arts, Ogunquit Rotary Club, Kennebunk Savings Bank, That Place in Ogunquit, and the town of Ogunquit.

On Friday, Sept. 16, Tim Sample, a well-known New England and Down East humorist, returns to Ogunquit Performing Arts as part of the Capriccio Music Festival. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Dunaway Center, Ogunquit.

Called "Maine's Humorist Laureate," Sample’s performance style is rooted in the core of Down East humor, which is similar to British humor, in that it reflects a philosophical detachment from the subjects he observes from familiar perches- country store, local gas station, porch swing, lobster dock- told in local dialect, representing the "persona" of Maine.

Since 1979 when he released his first comedy recorded performance, he has been introduced to a wider audience throughout the world through his 11 years as a regular correspondent on CBS Sunday News Morning, and in segments he produced on "Postcards from Maine" and the narration of noted author Steven King's audiobook "Drunken Fireworks."

Sample will be performing several traditional favorites, as well as new performance material tying in bicentennial themes (only now being performed, since Maine observed its bicentennial in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic).

Tickets for Tim Sample ($15 in advance; $20 at the door; $5 student) may be purchased at the following Ogunquit locations: Dunaway Center; Cricket's Corner Beach and Toy; Ogunquit Welcome Center. For online purchase, visit www.ogunquitperformingarts.org.