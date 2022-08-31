Read full article on original website
Camie Daigle
5d ago
Prison time catch them young an lock them up! Harsh sentences for harsh crimes! Where are the parents when their kids are getting guns? This is exactly what happens when the parents choose to look away instead of dealing with the problems of their kids! It starts in the home they are raised in! Consequences should never be the innocent people they prey on!
Tony Smith II
5d ago
Stupid breeds stupid. Wasn’t meant to be part of a free society.
KSLA
Manhunt for deadly shooting suspect underway in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt for a suspect in a deadly shooting is underway in north Shreveport. Caddo sheriff’s K-9 units are helping Shreveport police search an area around apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Police detectives on...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Natchitoches Times
Grand Jury indicts murder suspect
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced Tuesday, Aug. 30 that a grand jury considered evidence and allegations regarding a May 2022 homicide in Campti. As a result, the grand jury formally indicted Darrion Simmons, 20, of Campti with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darnell Browder. Additionally, Simmons is charged with theft over $5,000 relating to two stolen all-terrain vehicles that were found near the homicide scene.
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 28 Homicide in Baton Rouge
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 28 Homicide in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 1, 2022, that detectives with the help of the United States Marshals apprehended Marcus Earl Green, 42, for the shooting death of Rosalind Scott on August 28, 2022.
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that they arrested 40-year-old Wade Patrick Hill for 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Misdemeanor Sexual Battery, Obscenity, and Malfeasance in Office. According to authorities,...
KSLA
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
wbrz.com
1 adult, 5 teenagers arrested for breaking into and vandalizing St. John elementary school
LAPLACE - Five teenagers and one adult were arrested for breaking into an elementary school and trashing it on a weekend in early August. St. John deputies said they were called by school workers Monday, Aug. 8, when employees of Emily C. Watkins Elementary found multiple classrooms vandalized. Deputies said...
Multiple Charges Announced Against Four Louisiana Teens Involved in August 30 Thefts and Shootout
Multiple Charges Announced Against Four Louisiana Teens Involved in August 30 Thefts and Shootout. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on August 31, 2022, that four juveniles arrested following a shootout on Tuesday morning had been charged for their multi-day crime spree. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives discovered the teenagers,...
33-Year-Old Micah D Gehring Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Official coroner reports state that a man from Texas died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of [..]
KSLA
Fire damages house on Shreveport cul-de-sac
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a house on a cul-de-sac a couple blocks east of Caddo Middle Magnet School. The fire in the single-story dwelling on Ballentine Circle in Shreveport was reported at 2:44 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. There’s no immediate word of...
Four Shreveport Juveniles Arrested After Shootout
Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout on Tuesday (8-30-22) morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree. During the investigation, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
txktoday.com
Texarkana, Ark. Woman Killed in Crash on Arkansas Blvd.
A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
Louisiana Man Indicted in Connection with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
Louisiana Man Indicted in Connection with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, a federal grand jury in New Orleans, Louisiana returned a one-count indictment charging a man for violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. According...
Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting and Threatening Federal Officers
Louisiana Man Indicted for Assaulting and Threatening Federal Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana reported that Keshawn Kelly, age 19, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was charged on August 26, 2022, in a two-count indictment by a federal grand jury with influencing federal officials by threat in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 115(a)(1)(B), and assaulting federal officers in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
an17.com
Two men arrested after meth, handgun found during traffic stop
Two Alabama men were arrested after more than eight pounds of methamphetamine was found in their vehicle during a Slidell-area traffic stop. On August 25, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Buick Lacrosse after the vehicle’s driver was observed violating several traffic laws on Interstate 10 near Slidell.
Louisiana Felon Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Faces up to 10 Years and a $250k Fine if Convicted
Louisiana Felon Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Faces up to 10 Years and a $250k Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana reported that Newman Hooker, age 29, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, in a one-count indictment for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon. The first...
Comments / 8