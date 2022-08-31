ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwmxS_0hccGRAz00

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”

Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.

Democrats see new glimmers of hope for their chances in November’s midterm elections after a string of legislative victories, easing inflation and an increased emphasis on abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. They are particularly hopeful about keeping the Senate.

Kondik and Coleman write that they have been skeptical of Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters and noted the significant funding advantage his opponent, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), has.

A Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) last week called off its advertising campaign in Arizona reportedly worth about $8 million.

“Do we think Kelly would win by high single digits, as some polls suggest? No way,” the editors wrote.

“But taking into account the Democratic spending disparity, Kelly’s candidate-quality advantages over Masters and the environment looking not as bad for Democrats, we don’t really think this is a true toss-up anymore,” they continued. “So leans Democratic it is.”

In the race for Pennsylvania’s open Senate race, Kondik and Coleman said ad spending between Democratic nominee John Fetterman and Republican nominee Mehmet Oz is closer to parity. But they similarly moved the race from a toss up to lean Democrat.

“Oz does seem to be putting in the legwork by keeping an active schedule, but some of his self-inflicted wounds have often enabled the Fetterman campaign to control the narrative,” they wrote in their analysis.

The campaigns have sparred, with Fetterman trying to paint Oz as out of touch and with a tenuous connection to Pennsylvania. The back-and-forth accelerated after Oz posted a video making a reference to crudités, or raw vegetable trays, and giving the incorrect name of a Pennsylvania grocery store chain.

Fetterman’s campaign made fun of Oz for the French reference, prompting a member of Oz’s campaign team to mock Fetterman for a stroke he suffered earlier this year.

Fetterman has also led Oz in several polls.

“It is not as though Republicans have nothing to use against Fetterman — despite his well-crafted, burly image, he is not particularly moderate,” the editors wrote. “But image does matter in politics, and Fetterman’s is just stronger than Oz’s, at least for now.”

The move brings the forecaster’s rating in alignment with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which similarly changed its rating of the race to lean Democrat earlier this month.

Comments / 100

Allan Fink
5d ago

any body who votes Democrat is crazy man. just look around what the Democrats are doing man. come on man look around.

Reply(20)
38
Guest
4d ago

Everyone warned the German people to not vote for the Democratic Socialist party in 1932 , but the party promised ( and said) almost the same things as todays American democrats……. And look how that turned out……. Read a history book!

Reply
11
dog Gone crazy
4d ago

if you want government making choices for you and your family vote fetterman,if you want to make your own decisions vote oz it's not rocket science it's simple principle of making your own decisions in life government isn't your boss or your parents

Reply(2)
12
Related
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Arizona Government
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Mehmet Oz
The List

Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign

The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republican Senate#Election State#Republicans#Democratic#Crystal Ball#The Supreme Court#Masters
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

McConnell flip-flops on Dr Oz and now says he has ‘great confidence’ in GOP Senate hopeful

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backtracked on his previous criticism about Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, saying he has “great confidence” in the former television host and physician. Mr McConnell had said earlier this month that Republicans had a better chance of flipping the House than the Senate. “I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said. But on Friday, Mr McConnelll hosted a number of Republican Senate nominees, including Dr Oz, Representative Ted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

682K+
Followers
80K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy