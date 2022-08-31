Scottsdale-based Wan Hai Lines provides $125K donation to HopeKids Arizona

Wan Hai Lines, Ltd has contributed $125,000 to HopeKids Arizona to support the nonprofit’s mission of providing events for families who have a child with cancer or another life-threatening medical condition.

This donation will allow over 1,500 local families the opportunity to attend several activities, including a weekend-long family camp in Payson, an overnight trip to experience the Polar Express, a private suite at Gila River Arena for upcoming concerts, and a holiday shopping extravaganza, according to a press release.

“Our ongoing program of events gives these families hope, something to look forward to rather than dwelling on a calendar full of clinic appointments, hospital stays, and needle pokes,” said Andrea Lewis, HopeKids Arizona executive director. “It is essential for these families to have the opportunity to spend quality time together in a safe and accepting environment where kids that are bald, in a wheelchair, have an oxygen tank, or a feeding tube are not stared at but feel like they belong.”

Many families served by HopeKids are impacted financially by the medical bills and miscellaneous economic costs that coincide with caring for a child with a life-threatening illness. They often have to endure extra transportation costs, out-of-town treatment, eating out, missed time at work, and sometimes one parent even has to quit their job to care for their child, the press release stated.

When faced with this type of high-stress environment, planning and allocating funds toward social activities is a necessity that can get pushed aside.

Donations from corporate sponsors like Wan Hai Lines, make these events possible.

“Wan Hai Lines is known for its philanthropy worldwide, and we want to continue representing that reputation here, in Arizona, where our company is headquartered,” said Tenny Hsieh, president of Wan Hai Lines (USA) Ltd.

“Supporting children is a very dear cause to Wan Hai because they are the world’s future. Our company is honored to partner with HopeKids to provide experiences for children that will give them hope for a brighter tomorrow.”