breezynews.com
Aggravated Domestic Violence and DUIs in Leake and Attala
CROSS F STORM, 64, of Kosciusko, Failure of Convicted Felon to Register with Police, ACSO. Bond $5,000. TREVON THOMAS, 19, of Floral, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. KEVIN L THURMAN, 38, of Kosciusko, Trespassing, KPD. Bond $1,000. TONY O TRUSS, 46, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond...
Police: Woman says she was using drugs for rituals
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly told Yazoo City police that she was using drugs for ritual purposes. The Yazoo Herald reported an officer noticed Claudia Morris, 35, coming out of an abandoned building on Highway 3. When he approached her, the officer said she appeared to be intoxicated. […]
WTOK-TV
Three arrested after drug bust in Neshoba County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people were arrested in Neshoba County in connection with a drug bust. William Kyley Clark and Kristi King, turned themselves into the Neshoba County Sheriff’s office on Friday, Sept. 2. Their warrants stemmed from an August 17th search warrant executed by deputies at a...
Man arrested for child endangerment after police chase
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man faces child endangerment and felony eluding charges after a chase with Warren County deputies on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported deputies tried to pull over Terry Porter, of Yazoo County, for failure to yield to a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, he drove away at a […]
WLBT
Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
kicks96news.com
Suspicious Vehicles, a Burglar Alarm and a Minor Accident in Neshoba
7:33 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a subject that was jumping into traffic near West Myrtle and Beacon Street. 10:00 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at the Pendleton Square Apartments on Road 505. 1:31 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a burglar...
Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama
A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
breezynews.com
Car Versus Bridge and Vandalism in Monday News
On Monday at 5:19am, Kosciusko PD & EMS responded to a call on South Natchez, past the ball fields, for a one-vehicle accident with injuries where a car hit a bridge. One person was transported to Baptist-Attala. At 8:40am, officers were dispatched to Tipton Street for a report of a...
vicksburgnews.com
Brutal Rankin County robbery victim dies
Last night, Vicksburg police apprehended a suspect wanted in Rankin County for robbery and assault. We recently learned that the victim, 72-year-old Grady Allen, did not survive the attack. The robbery. Ricky Morris knew Allen and believed that he carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source...
Three Jackson water supersites to close
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
wcbi.com
Columbus shooting suspect racking up charges in 2 cities
STARKVILLE & COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The list of charges continue to grow for a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Columbus. Around 5:00 P.M. Thursday Starkville Police reported that 17-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in...
MS District Attorney dies over the weekend, funeral arrangements announced, officials say
MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi District Attorney has passed away after a long illness. Friends told FOX13 that former Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died on Sunday. He was District Attorney for DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. John Champion was the district attorney over the 17th Circuit Court...
kicks96news.com
Gunshots and a Theft in Neshoba
12:20 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to provide a female officer to assist with a traffic stop of two females on Road 383. 1:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of gunshots from a passing black car on Ivy Street. 2:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police...
WTOK-TV
Children, adult injured in accident
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are in the hospital after a one car wreck Monday morning in Meridian. Two children and an adult had to be cut out of the car by Meridian firefighters using the jaws of life. The crash happened just before noon Monday on Highway 45...
Commercial Dispatch
‘Very dangerous’ Starkville teen sought in shooting
Authorities are still looking for a Starkville teen suspected of shooting someone Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. Cameron Jones, 17, is wanted for aggravated assault and is considered “very dangerous,” according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. He evaded capture, despite a lengthy manhunt Wednesday evening in north Starkville involving multiple agencies.
vicksburgnews.com
Four from Vicksburg arrested in Richland for robbery after setting up an online purchase
Four individuals from Vicksburg were arrested in Richland on Aug. 25, for robbery. On Aug. 25, at 3:02 p.m., Richland police officers were dispatched to the Budweiser Distribution Center at 1939 Davis Johnson Drive in Richland. According to Chief Nick Mclendon, an individual had agreed to purchase a Playstation for $120 from someone they met at an online marketplace. Soon after arriving at the agreed upon location, Shakori Reagan from Vicksburg, no age given, “Snatched $120 from the victim while the other three sat in the car.”
WLBT
Man shot, killed after argument in middle of road in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is being charged with murder in Yazoo County on Monday. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says Antonio Barton and James Porter got into a heated argument in the middle of Vaughan Road near Thomas Road and Oil Field Road. The argument was over a disagreement between their sons.
WLBT
Ex-boyfriend shoots at home of off-duty law enforcement officer from woods in Carroll County
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities arrested and charged a man with two counts of felony kidnapping and disturbance of a family in Carroll County. The victim, who is an off-duty law enforcement officer, told deputies that 35-year-old Tamarius Webster was in the woods shooting at her home with an automatic rifle on August 30. Webster is the victim’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her eight-month-old baby.
Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes […]
wtva.com
2 arrested, 1 still wanted for Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the shooting happened on Hemlock Street. The Columbus Police Department identified the shooting victim as Javeon Colebrook, 16, who is recovering from surgery. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said three...
