ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.6.22

Florida politics and Sunburn — perfect together. Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies. Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he will be based in Tallahassee to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Omar Raschid joins Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies

‘To say that Omar is a phenomenal addition to our team is an understatement.’. Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies. Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

AG Ashley Moody holds massive cash lead in re-election bid

Aramis Ayala's fundraising was an issue even during the Primary. As the General Election season kicks off in the Attorney General race, incumbent Ashley Moody enjoys a massive cash advantage. Through Aug. 26 totals filed with the Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections, Moody had more than $5.16 million...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Email insights: Marco Rubio takes aim at the ‘radical pod’

Blasting Crist's LG pick, Rubio again yokes his re-election campaign to DeSantis'. Labor Day brings a fresh email from the Marco Rubio campaign. identifying two so-called “peas in a radical pod” that suggests a re-election fight resembling a tag team wrestling match. Rubio’s campaign spotlighted a joint campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist raises over $3M in days since Primary Election

He’ll need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist raised more than $3 million in just over a week since the Democratic Primary, his campaign announced. The fundraising breaks his previous campaign record. The Democratic nominee’s nine-day haul comes from...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy