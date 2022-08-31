Read full article on original website
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.6.22
Florida politics and Sunburn — perfect together. Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies. Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he will be based in Tallahassee to...
Personnel note: Omar Raschid joins Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies
‘To say that Omar is a phenomenal addition to our team is an understatement.’. Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies. Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he...
Personnel note: Florida ACLU announces Tiffani Lennon as new Executive Director
Lennon brings more than 25 years of experience. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida has announced that Tiffani Lennon will serve as the organization’s new Executive Director. Lennon brings more than 25 years of experience in non-profit and executive management to the ACLU of Florida. Lennon joins the...
AG Ashley Moody holds massive cash lead in re-election bid
Aramis Ayala's fundraising was an issue even during the Primary. As the General Election season kicks off in the Attorney General race, incumbent Ashley Moody enjoys a massive cash advantage. Through Aug. 26 totals filed with the Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections, Moody had more than $5.16 million...
Email insights: Marco Rubio takes aim at the ‘radical pod’
Blasting Crist's LG pick, Rubio again yokes his re-election campaign to DeSantis'. Labor Day brings a fresh email from the Marco Rubio campaign. identifying two so-called “peas in a radical pod” that suggests a re-election fight resembling a tag team wrestling match. Rubio’s campaign spotlighted a joint campaign...
Charlie Crist slams Ron DeSantis for declining invite to ‘Before You Vote’ debate
The “Before You Vote” debate series is the longest running in Florida history. Democratic nominee Charlie Crist is slamming his opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis for declining to participate in an upcoming debate. The “Before You Vote” debate series is the longest running in Florida history, and this year’s...
Charlie Crist raises over $3M in days since Primary Election
He’ll need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist raised more than $3 million in just over a week since the Democratic Primary, his campaign announced. The fundraising breaks his previous campaign record. The Democratic nominee’s nine-day haul comes from...
