Camden County, NJ

firststateupdate.com

Four Injured When Police Chase Ends With Crash Into Utility Police

Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for operating a stolen vehicle and other charges following a pursuit that took place in the Wilmington area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed...
WILMINGTON, DE
WGAL

One killed, four injured in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in North Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. in the Franklinville neighborhood. Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four other victims, including a 17-year-old, were taken to hospitals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Owner of Chick-A-Boom has message for city leaders following fatal shooting in drive-thru line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia restaurant owner whose parking lot became a crime scene over the weekend has a message for city leaders about gun violence.A 19-year-old man was killed after an argument in the drive-thru line at Chick-A-Boom on Lancaster Avenue on Sunday afternoon.Police say he was shot eight times and they're still looking for the shooter.Chick-A-Boom's founder told Eyewitness News Monday city leaders need to take questions to young people on the streets."Why is this happening? Do they have an idea? Is there any type of programs or initiatives that the city can offer? And if there is, how do we get that message out there? Is it a lack of parental guidance? A lack of not having great job opportunities? What is it? Why? So how do we bring them to the table and find a solution?" Brittany Tolliferrero, the owner of Chick-A-Boom, said. Chick-A-Boom has been open for two years and the owner it's the first time the restaurant has been impacted by violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Newark Man Stuck In Killed Saturday Evening

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:13 p.m., a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond...
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man

A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS News

Police: Man shot in Upper Dublin home, wife in custody

UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (CBS) – A 41-year-old man was shot in his home in Montgomery County Sunday morning, Upper Dublin police say. The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Pebblewood Lane in the Dresher section of Upper Dublin Township at around 12:30 a.m. The man was rushed to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGMD Radio

Man with Car Trouble Robbed in Dover Parking Lot

Dover Police say a man having car trouble was robbed in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim was working on his vehicle when he was approached by two black men – one with a gun – who demanded money. The suspects took the victim’s cash and ran off on foot. One suspect wore all black and a face covering. The other is a light-skinned black man with an Afro and wore a beige long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a mask. Any information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
DOVER, DE
#Nissan Maxima#Police#Traffic Accident#Cbs
WDEL 1150AM

Pedestrian critically injured while crossing Kirkwood Highway

A 53-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a small SUV as he walked across Kirkwood Highway at the entrance to the Astro Shopping Center. New Castle County Paramedics and Mill Creek Fire Company rescue personnel found the victim lying in the road shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Man shot while crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 40s or 50s was shot crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say it happened at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and 63rd Street at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.Two cars fired shots at each other and the man was hit in the back. At least eight shots were fired. Police say the man was placed in critical condition. Police believe the motive for the shooting might be gang-related. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 people inside SUV that fatally struck woman in Germantown ran straight to police department: authorities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tragic crash left a woman dead in Germantown late Thursday night. Police say she was struck while walking on the sidewalk. Initially, police were calling this a hit-and-run because the driver and three passengers bailed out of the vehicle after hitting the woman but Eyewitness News has learned that all four of the people in the SUV went straight to the police department to report the crash. This deadly crash is no longer considered a hit-and-run. It happened on Greene Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, a white Chevrolet SUV was driving north when it suddenly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Dead in Montco Crash Friday Night, Police Say

Two people died in a two-vehicle collision in Limerick Township Friday night, authorities said. Around 9:20 p.m., Limerick and Upper Providence police responded to the crash on the 1200 block of South Township Line Road between Linfield Trappe and Rittenhouse Roads, Limerick police said. Two “heavily damaged” vehicles were found...
LIMERICK, PA

