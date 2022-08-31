Read full article on original website
Related
firststateupdate.com
Four Injured When Police Chase Ends With Crash Into Utility Police
Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for operating a stolen vehicle and other charges following a pursuit that took place in the Wilmington area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed...
WGAL
One killed, four injured in Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in North Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. in the Franklinville neighborhood. Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four other victims, including a 17-year-old, were taken to hospitals.
CBS News
Trenton Police: Two men shot, one fatally, authorities alerted by shot spotter
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Trenton Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m. Police received information about the shooting from a shot spotter. Authorities identify the deceased victim as 35-year-old Rasheed...
Owner of Chick-A-Boom has message for city leaders following fatal shooting in drive-thru line
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia restaurant owner whose parking lot became a crime scene over the weekend has a message for city leaders about gun violence.A 19-year-old man was killed after an argument in the drive-thru line at Chick-A-Boom on Lancaster Avenue on Sunday afternoon.Police say he was shot eight times and they're still looking for the shooter.Chick-A-Boom's founder told Eyewitness News Monday city leaders need to take questions to young people on the streets."Why is this happening? Do they have an idea? Is there any type of programs or initiatives that the city can offer? And if there is, how do we get that message out there? Is it a lack of parental guidance? A lack of not having great job opportunities? What is it? Why? So how do we bring them to the table and find a solution?" Brittany Tolliferrero, the owner of Chick-A-Boom, said. Chick-A-Boom has been open for two years and the owner it's the first time the restaurant has been impacted by violence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firststateupdate.com
Police: Newark Man Stuck In Killed Saturday Evening
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:13 p.m., a black 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Polly Drummond...
Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man
A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
CBS News
Police: Man shot in Upper Dublin home, wife in custody
UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (CBS) – A 41-year-old man was shot in his home in Montgomery County Sunday morning, Upper Dublin police say. The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Pebblewood Lane in the Dresher section of Upper Dublin Township at around 12:30 a.m. The man was rushed to...
WGMD Radio
Man with Car Trouble Robbed in Dover Parking Lot
Dover Police say a man having car trouble was robbed in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim was working on his vehicle when he was approached by two black men – one with a gun – who demanded money. The suspects took the victim’s cash and ran off on foot. One suspect wore all black and a face covering. The other is a light-skinned black man with an Afro and wore a beige long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a mask. Any information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities: Suspects wanted for crashing stolen BMW in Newark after police chase
Police are looking for suspects who went on a crime spree in Monmouth County.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Bucks County crash
Police say an SUV pulled out in front of the biker.
CBS News
Philadelphia police arrest 5 juvenile males following shooting incident in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say they arrested five juvenile males after a shooting incident in Center City on Sunday. No one was injured in the shooting. The shooting happened in the area of 9th and Market Streets around 5:45 p.m., according to police. Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted that...
Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane
The 19-year-old victim is now one of six people killed this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia man gets 10 years in Atlantic City carjacking
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a carjacking that started in Atlantic City and ended with a crash in Linwood. Kevin Wade, now 61, fled in the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. April 17, 2021.
CBS News
Man fatally shot at gas station in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 19-year-old man was shot eight times and killed at a gas station in West Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Global gas station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Police say he...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian critically injured while crossing Kirkwood Highway
A 53-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a small SUV as he walked across Kirkwood Highway at the entrance to the Astro Shopping Center. New Castle County Paramedics and Mill Creek Fire Company rescue personnel found the victim lying in the road shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.
Man shot while crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 40s or 50s was shot crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say it happened at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and 63rd Street at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.Two cars fired shots at each other and the man was hit in the back. At least eight shots were fired. Police say the man was placed in critical condition. Police believe the motive for the shooting might be gang-related.
Man killed after 30 shots fired in South Philadelphia; 2 suspects sought
Five bullets went into a Chinese takeout restaurant, just missing a 4-year-old boy and customers.
4 people inside SUV that fatally struck woman in Germantown ran straight to police department: authorities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tragic crash left a woman dead in Germantown late Thursday night. Police say she was struck while walking on the sidewalk. Initially, police were calling this a hit-and-run because the driver and three passengers bailed out of the vehicle after hitting the woman but Eyewitness News has learned that all four of the people in the SUV went straight to the police department to report the crash. This deadly crash is no longer considered a hit-and-run. It happened on Greene Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, a white Chevrolet SUV was driving north when it suddenly...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Dead in Montco Crash Friday Night, Police Say
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision in Limerick Township Friday night, authorities said. Around 9:20 p.m., Limerick and Upper Providence police responded to the crash on the 1200 block of South Township Line Road between Linfield Trappe and Rittenhouse Roads, Limerick police said. Two “heavily damaged” vehicles were found...
CBS News
Philadelphia Police Department hiring recruits through end of September
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for new recruits to help keep the streets safe. Police are accepting new applications from Monday through the end of September. The starting salary is just under $60,000. You must be at least 20 years old, but do not have to...
Comments / 0