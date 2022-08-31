Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens
With the new season barely a week away, Lamar Jackson has yet to secure a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The All-Pro quarterback himself previously stated that he wants his contract situation settled before the new campaign stars, which at this point, puts a lot of pressure on the Baltimore franchise. So what happens […] The post John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him
While it is Mitch Trubiksy who is widely expected to start under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, it’s rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who is generating the most buzz and excitement among the team’s QB group. For former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Pickett will have a real […] The post Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott get good news with latest addition to Cowboys’ offense
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. That should be a bit of good news for quarterback Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, as it gives the team’s offensive line some more stability. The Cowboys took...
Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills
The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in Ann Arbor Saturday — and so did Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Baylor Bears had an epic introduction to the game between Michigan football and the Colorado State Rams, as he exited the tunnel with Wolverines players galloping into the field in […] The post Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL preseason is in the books, and that means the regular season is upon us. Fans across the league are eager to have meaningful football again and see how their teams look in the new campaign. Many teams have made significant changes to their rosters over the offseason, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no exception. So it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
Giants HC Brian Daboll’s revelation might catch Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley by surprise ahead of Week 1 vs. Titans
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll just made a Kafkaesque decision, but it’s not one that is about bureaucratic nightmares. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the one calling plays for the Giants in the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sept. 11.
Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener
UNC football begins its season on Saturday against Appalachian State, but they will have to get by without arguably their best offensive weapon. Tar Heels star wide receiver Josh Downs is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury and won’t suit up for Week 1. Via Pete Thamel: This is official. Just confirmed from a source […] The post Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season
Expectations for the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 season can vary depending on whom one would ask. For longtime tight end Vernon Davis, he sees that the sky is the limit for what his former team can achieve in the coming months. Davis recently took some time to speak on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” […] The post Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick clears up confusion on how Patriots offense will actually be run
Bill Belichick is the Alpha and the Omega of the New England Patriots think tank, and the legendary head coach made that crystal clear anew when he spoke with reporters Sunday. Via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:. “We have a lot of people on both sides of the ball,...
Patriots showing Dont’a Hightower major respect with subtle gesture amid uncertain future
The New England Patriots decided to move on from their longtime linebacker Dont’a Hightower this offseason. That doesn’t mean they have forgotten about him and his impact on the franchise during his time with the team. As Hightower remains a free agent, the Patriots have opted to leave...
Packers star David Bakhtiari drops optimistic update on injury status for Week 1
The Green Bay Packers missed David Bakhtiari terribly last season as the two-time All-Pro offensive tackle missed all but one game of the campaign due to a major knee injury. The 30-year-old went under the knife again during the offseason, which happened to be his third surgery since he tore his left ACL back in 2020.
Patriots, Bill Belichick rolling the dice on former Vikings first-round pick
The Patriots added another intriguing piece to their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell agreed to a deal to join New England’s practice squad, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Monday. Treadwell, who was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, has struggled to live […] The post Patriots, Bill Belichick rolling the dice on former Vikings first-round pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets undrafted rookie’s savage message impressed Robert Saleh – now he’s on the roster
Every year, there are some longshots who will emerge during NFL training camp to earn themselves a roster spot. For the Jets and Robert Saleh, they may have had one of the most notable longshots in the league earn a spot on their roster this season. Tony Adams entered training camp as a 2022 undrafted […] The post Jets undrafted rookie’s savage message impressed Robert Saleh – now he’s on the roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaylen Waddle gets crucial injury update ahead of 2022 NFL season opener
With Week 1 just days away now, lots of different players across the league returned to practice on Monday from injuries with the hopes of suiting up in the season opener. One of those players is Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has been nursing a lower-body injury.
Pete Carroll provides important Ken Walker injury update for Seahawks’ season opener
The Seattle Seahawks are still hoping that they will have rookie running back Ken Walker back in action and 100% healthy sooner than later. With just a week before the Seahawks kick off their 2022 NFL season, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll provided a positive update on the first-year tailback, though, it does appear that […] The post Pete Carroll provides important Ken Walker injury update for Seahawks’ season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 unrealistic trade the Green Bay Packers actually need to pull off
The Green Bay Packers are angling for their fifth-straight NFC North title in 2022. The biggest difference between this campaign and the last four for Aaron Rodgers and company, though, is that wide receiver Davante Adams won’t be part of it. The Packers trade that sent Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders left a hole in Rodgers’ offense. Other players on the Packers roster like Allen Lazard and rookies such as Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs were supposed to fill this hole but, heading into Week 1 vs. the Minnesota Vikings, no Packers wide receivers have fully stepped up.
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is nearly upon us, and teams are preparing to write their stories for the coming season. One organization that does not seem to have the brightest outlook in 2022 is the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a 6-11 season, which led to a great deal of turnover within the organization. Chicago elected to move on from head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace shortly after the season. Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles are set to take over in their first season in charge. While there is still a great deal of work to be done with this rebuild, here are four bold predictions for what to expect in the 2022 NFL season.
Davante Adams drops truth bomb on legacy that will absolutely hype up Derek Carr
At the rate his career is going, Davante Adams already seems to be a lock to make the Pro Football Hall of Famer one day. But the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver isn’t about to rest on his laurels just yet. Davante Adams still has the burning desire to be a greater player than he already is, and that’s tremendous to hear for Derek Carr and the rest of the Raiders, who are expecting him to play a major role on the team, beginning in the 2022 NFL season.
Derek Carr gets shocking Tom Brady prediction from former Super Bowl winner
Former NFL player and now ESPN analyst Ryan Clark just played some sweet music for the ears of Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Clark predicted that Carr is about to have the kind of season that Tom Brady had with the New England Patriots back in 2007. “I’m looking for Derek Carr to […] The post Derek Carr gets shocking Tom Brady prediction from former Super Bowl winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
