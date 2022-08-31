Read full article on original website
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
BGSU shares condolences for 20-year-old student killed in Sandusky County crash Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — David "Ryan" Walker, 20, from Vermilion, Ohio, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County the same evening. Walker was a third-year student at Bowling Green State University. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in accounting and was a Thompson Working Families Scholar, according to BGSU.
Hancock County Fair open through Labor Day, brings generations together
FINDLAY, Ohio — Summer is coming to a close, and most area schools are now back in session. But summer isn't over until fair season is over. The Hancock County Fair enjoyed comfortable, clear weather on Thursday in its second of six days. Along with bringing people from the...
Ohio politicians campaign at Toledo Labor Day Parade ahead of November general election
TOLEDO, Ohio — Labor Day might be a day off for most of the country, but for Ohio's politicians and political hopefuls, it's an opportunity to bump elbows with a valuable voting population: union workers. "It's great to be down here and walking with all of these folks," Nancy...
New scholarship to allow Monroe County students to pay in-state tuition at BGSU
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Students from Monroe County, Michigan, will have the opportunity to attend Bowling Green State University at an in-state tuition price with a new scholarship. The eligibility requirements for the $7,988.40 Monroe County, Michigan Scholarship are a 3.0 GPA, 20 ACT or 1040 SAT following a...
Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm celebrates opening day
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The rain has not made it easy for pumpkin farmers, but Dan Gust, the owner of the Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, said it will still be a good year for them. The farm opened to the public on Monday, and Gust...
'When the jobs change, we're in them': Auto unions respond to production of more electric, hybrid vehicles
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's United Auto Workers Local 12 is part of the prominent automotive industry in the city and they want to keep up with the driving trend of hybrid and electric vehicles that are impacting the industry. UAW Local 12 Financial Secretary Mark Buford said the changes...
Six Toledo firefighters retire; combined 192 years of service
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Toledo firefighters retired this past week. Combined, they have given 192 years of service to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. For Greg Yingling, TFRD Station 5 in downtown Toledo has been home for 33 years. "The last 33 years have been the best 33...
Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus at Toledo Speedway Sept. 1-5
TOLEDO, Ohio — You and the whole family can enjoy three rings of excitement at Toledo Speedway. The Garden Bros. Circus will make its way to Toledo during the Labor Day weekend. Garden Bros. Circus has been entertaining families for over 100 years and is now the largest circus...
Applications for Toledo emergency rental assistance reopened until Sept. 30
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo and Lucas County households can apply for emergency rental assistance through Sept. 30 to receive up to 15 months of financial aid. The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) reopened its application portal for households struggling to pay for rental housing. According to a press release from the city of Toledo, eligible households can receive funds to pay for current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits and utility payments.
Franklin Park Mall reopens one day after water main break
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Franklin Park Mall will resume normal business hours Sunday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Some store and restaurant hours may vary. The Franklin Park Mall had to close down on Saturday of the Labor Day weekend after a water main break, according to the mall’s social media pages.
Toledo among top 20 most financially stressed U.S. cities, study finds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from "Stretching your dollar," WTOL 11 segment related to financial literacy that aired on Aug. 30, 2022. In a study of U.S. Census data from America's 150 largest cities, Toledo, Ohio ranked 19th highest in terms of financial stressors. Online...
Chalk the Walk 2022 happening at Promenade Park
TOLEDO, Ohio — Today is International Overdose Awareness Day. Although this is something that affects people worldwide, you can still help make a difference and raise awareness on the opioid epidemic happening here locally. Chalk the Walk will take place today from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Promenade...
First Solar announces $185 million investment in NW Ohio facilities
TOLEDO, Ohio — First Solar's growing northwest Ohio footprint is receiving nearly $200 million in additional investment to increase manufacturing capacity. The Arizona-based solar panel manufacturer announced Tuesday it is investing $1.2 billion into production of American-made solar modules, including $185 million into its operations in Perrysburg and Lake Township. The two existing facilities comprise the largest vertically-integrated complex of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, and will now expand by 0.9 gigawatts (GWDC).
Improvements underway for family suites at Hancock County's only homeless shelter
FINDLAY, Ohio — The only homeless shelter in Hancock County has made some much-needed upgrades to its family suites. The City Mission in Findlay offers five family suites to house entire families who are dealing with homelessness. But until recently, the rooms were very plainly furnished and decorated. Executive...
Looking back on Toledo's homicide rates: Fewer in 2022 than past two years
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thiry-nine people have been killed in Toledo in 2022 so far, with the youngest being a 7-month-old girl. At this time last year, the city had 46 homicides. 2021 and 2020 were record-breaking years for homicides in Toledo, with 70 total in 2021 and 57 total in 2020.
'Drive to Thrive': Women's Summit teaches empowerment, growth
TOLEDO, Ohio — Women were celebrated Tuesday with the Women's Summit as one of the kick-off events to the 2022 LPGA Dana Open. The day-long event at the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo taught empowerment and growth with the theme "Drive to Thrive." "Everybody here has been so...
Dystonia Zoo Day | Toledo Zoo-goers bring attention to lesser known neurological disorder
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo is one of eight zoos in cities across America to host a Dystonia Zoo Day this year to raise money and awareness for the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. Dystonia is a neurological disorder that causes involuntary muscle spasms, abnormal postures and slow repetitive...
Police investigating shooting at west Toledo apartment complex
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is hospitalized following a shooting Monday morning in west Toledo. Toledo police taped off an area surrounding a portion of Larchmont Estates in the 1200 block of Slater Street after 6 a.m. Monday. The scene appeared to extend into the street to the intersection...
Inflation, staffing shortages forcing big changes at local restaurants
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Scott Super and his wife own three Mayberry Diners across the Toledo-area. For the first time in the 20 years since they opened their first restaurant they are now forced to make big changes to the operation of their diners. It's all due to staffing issues.
