Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

BGSU shares condolences for 20-year-old student killed in Sandusky County crash Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — David "Ryan" Walker, 20, from Vermilion, Ohio, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County the same evening. Walker was a third-year student at Bowling Green State University. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in accounting and was a Thompson Working Families Scholar, according to BGSU.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus at Toledo Speedway Sept. 1-5

TOLEDO, Ohio — You and the whole family can enjoy three rings of excitement at Toledo Speedway. The Garden Bros. Circus will make its way to Toledo during the Labor Day weekend. Garden Bros. Circus has been entertaining families for over 100 years and is now the largest circus...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Applications for Toledo emergency rental assistance reopened until Sept. 30

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo and Lucas County households can apply for emergency rental assistance through Sept. 30 to receive up to 15 months of financial aid. The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) reopened its application portal for households struggling to pay for rental housing. According to a press release from the city of Toledo, eligible households can receive funds to pay for current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits and utility payments.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Franklin Park Mall reopens one day after water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Franklin Park Mall will resume normal business hours Sunday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Some store and restaurant hours may vary. The Franklin Park Mall had to close down on Saturday of the Labor Day weekend after a water main break, according to the mall’s social media pages.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Chalk the Walk 2022 happening at Promenade Park

TOLEDO, Ohio — Today is International Overdose Awareness Day. Although this is something that affects people worldwide, you can still help make a difference and raise awareness on the opioid epidemic happening here locally. Chalk the Walk will take place today from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Promenade...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

First Solar announces $185 million investment in NW Ohio facilities

TOLEDO, Ohio — First Solar's growing northwest Ohio footprint is receiving nearly $200 million in additional investment to increase manufacturing capacity. The Arizona-based solar panel manufacturer announced Tuesday it is investing $1.2 billion into production of American-made solar modules, including $185 million into its operations in Perrysburg and Lake Township. The two existing facilities comprise the largest vertically-integrated complex of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, and will now expand by 0.9 gigawatts (GWDC).
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

'Drive to Thrive': Women's Summit teaches empowerment, growth

TOLEDO, Ohio — Women were celebrated Tuesday with the Women's Summit as one of the kick-off events to the 2022 LPGA Dana Open. The day-long event at the Glass City Center in downtown Toledo taught empowerment and growth with the theme "Drive to Thrive." "Everybody here has been so...
TOLEDO, OH
Northwest Ohio local news

