A look at Arizona's 2022 Labor Day weekend DUI stats

Arizona Labor Day weekend 2022 DUI numbers are out, and they're looking a bit better than last year. Data from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety shows officers arrested 471 people over the holiday weekend, which is down compared to 490 in 2021. However, data shows the total number of traffic stops was up as officers pulled over about 60 more people than last year.
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky

PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: People in Arizona and abroad react to passing of longtime British monarch

PHOENIX - As news spread of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, people in Arizona, as well as people abroad, are reacting to news of the longtime monarch's death. Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned as monarch of the United Kingdom and a number of other countries around the world, passed away on the afternoon (local time) of Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96.
'It's do or die': Man loses arm after surviving alligator attack at Lake Manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. - Florida Fish and Wildlife is reporting 22 alligator incidents so far this year. Eric Merda is among those who have survived a gator attack. On July 17, Merda finished an irrigation job in Parrish when he decided to stop near Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City. He said he threw away trash and got lost while walking in the woods.
