fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: Arizona Governor's election neck and neck, Kelly ahead of Masters in Senate race
PHOENIX - With just two months remaining until the Nocember elections, FOX 10 has partnered up with polling firm InsiderAdvantage to see what direction Arizona voters are headed. Governor's Race. For the Governor's election the race is essentially a dead heat between Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs and Republican candidate Kari...
fox10phoenix.com
A look at Arizona's 2022 Labor Day weekend DUI stats
Arizona Labor Day weekend 2022 DUI numbers are out, and they're looking a bit better than last year. Data from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety shows officers arrested 471 people over the holiday weekend, which is down compared to 490 in 2021. However, data shows the total number of traffic stops was up as officers pulled over about 60 more people than last year.
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
fox10phoenix.com
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: People in Arizona and abroad react to passing of longtime British monarch
PHOENIX - As news spread of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, people in Arizona, as well as people abroad, are reacting to news of the longtime monarch's death. Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned as monarch of the United Kingdom and a number of other countries around the world, passed away on the afternoon (local time) of Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested in connection with young girl's death in eastern Arizona
SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a young girl whose remains were found in Graham County nearly two years ago, authorities said Wednesday. County sheriff’s officials said 38-year-old Amber Langley was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder along with theft...
fox10phoenix.com
Pumpkin fall outlook: How the season’s harvest has withstood weather extremes
A poor pumpkin harvest appears not to be in the cards this fall season because of what farmers believe is an acceptable range of weather extremes during the crucial growing period. Pumpkins are typically planted in the late spring and early summer and harvested during the fall in growing regions...
fox10phoenix.com
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises from Florida for veterans, teachers
PALM BEACH, Fla. - Starting Wednesday, Margaritaville at Sea is launching its "Heroes Sail Free" program giving veterans, first responders, teachers and police a free cruise to thank them for their work in the community. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites...
fox10phoenix.com
'It's do or die': Man loses arm after surviving alligator attack at Lake Manatee
BRADENTON, Fla. - Florida Fish and Wildlife is reporting 22 alligator incidents so far this year. Eric Merda is among those who have survived a gator attack. On July 17, Merda finished an irrigation job in Parrish when he decided to stop near Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City. He said he threw away trash and got lost while walking in the woods.
