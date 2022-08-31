Arizona Labor Day weekend 2022 DUI numbers are out, and they're looking a bit better than last year. Data from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety shows officers arrested 471 people over the holiday weekend, which is down compared to 490 in 2021. However, data shows the total number of traffic stops was up as officers pulled over about 60 more people than last year.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO