Catherine Carter
5d ago
wow the news is crazy they never spoke to nobody at the scene the reporter took pictures and left I watch this man take photos not one person spoke to him😂🤣 I sure didn't I locked the doors at my job and did my work
brproud.com
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
L'Observateur
TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman charged after BRPD confiscates drugs and weapons
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tierra Smith, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a complaint on Madison Ave. The complaint came in around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and centered around “several subjects standing in front of a residence armed with a rifle and handguns,” according to the affidavit.
wbrz.com
Woman accused of shooting at boyfriend, hitting innocent bystander instead
BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant was issued for a 27-year-old woman after she allegedly fired a gun inside her boyfriend's apartment and continued shooting when she got into her car. It happened on Bard Avenue, at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest. A witness told WBRZ she called 911...
WDSU
Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 8/29 to 9/4
14:98 – D.W.I – 1ST OFFENSE (MISD) COOPER, CAMRON 22 8164 KING VIEW ST, ST. JAMES, LA 70086. 14:106 – OBSCENITY (FELONY) DUFRESNE, JARED 39 1347 LUTCHER AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. JACKSON, JY’SHAUN...
cenlanow.com
Iberia deputies find pair of bodies after responding to suspicious person call
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two bodies were found in a New Iberia residence this morning after a brief standoff on Troy Road, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. Romero said deputies received a call at around 5:30 a.m. from a woman claiming to hear someone outside her residence. As deputies arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and established a perimeter around the home.
wbrz.com
Man arrested after speeding around on ATV with toddler, promoting drag racing event set to block MRB traffic
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after police found him speeding on an ATV with his one-year-old son Friday afternoon. Officers later discovered he was allegedly promoting an off-road vehicle drag racing event that would block traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday. The Baton Rouge Police...
Suspect arrested in Jeanerette shooting that injured 2
An arrest has been made following a shooting that sent a juvenile and an adult to the hospital on Saturday.
Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.
Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of thefts at multiple Ulta Beauty stores across the Baton Rouge metro area was arrested in Livingston Parish, according to investigators. The Lafayette Police Department said Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Sept....
Teen arrested with rifle, ammo at Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
Morgan City Police Officers in the area of the festival saw the teen in a vehicle with a rifle and a large amount of ammunition.
LPD arrests suspect responsible for multiple Ulta Beauty Thefts
LPD Investigators were able to identify a Antonio Portier, 25, of Breaux Bridge as the suspect responsible for the alleged recent Ulta Beauty thefts in various cities.
Disturbance at Lafayette's Grand-16 Theater, Shots Fired Nearby
Lafayette Police confirm they responded to a shots fired call near the Grand 16 theater in Lafayette Saturday night.
Police investigating early morning shooting in Morgan City
The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating a shooting that injured one person early this morning.
Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at officers. Oliver Jones, 62, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. According to police, he’s accused of shooting...
Man reaches wit’s end with litter around his home, asks WAFB for help
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who’s tired of an area near his house becoming a dumping ground turned to law enforcement for help. “It’s been a problem ever since I’ve been back here,” said Sid Culbertson who reached out to WAFB for help. Culbertson...
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
brproud.com
Vehicle strikes parked vehicle at local home overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a reported crash overnight. The call came in around 1 a.m. and LSP was joined by the Central Fire Department at the scene. “A car ran off the road striking another vehicle hitting a column to the...
