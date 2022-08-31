ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

Catherine Carter
5d ago

wow the news is crazy they never spoke to nobody at the scene the reporter took pictures and left I watch this man take photos not one person spoke to him😂🤣 I sure didn't I locked the doors at my job and did my work

Reply
2
L'Observateur

TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge woman charged after BRPD confiscates drugs and weapons

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tierra Smith, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a complaint on Madison Ave. The complaint came in around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and centered around “several subjects standing in front of a residence armed with a rifle and handguns,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 8/29 to 9/4

14:98 – D.W.I – 1ST OFFENSE (MISD) COOPER, CAMRON 22 8164 KING VIEW ST, ST. JAMES, LA 70086. 14:106 – OBSCENITY (FELONY) DUFRESNE, JARED 39 1347 LUTCHER AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. JACKSON, JY’SHAUN...
SAINT JAMES, LA
cenlanow.com

Iberia deputies find pair of bodies after responding to suspicious person call

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two bodies were found in a New Iberia residence this morning after a brief standoff on Troy Road, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. Romero said deputies received a call at around 5:30 a.m. from a woman claiming to hear someone outside her residence. As deputies arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and established a perimeter around the home.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of thefts at multiple Ulta Beauty stores across the Baton Rouge metro area was arrested in Livingston Parish, according to investigators. The Lafayette Police Department said Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested after shooting at officers, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting at officers. Oliver Jones, 62, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. According to police, he’s accused of shooting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle strikes parked vehicle at local home overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a reported crash overnight. The call came in around 1 a.m. and LSP was joined by the Central Fire Department at the scene. “A car ran off the road striking another vehicle hitting a column to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

