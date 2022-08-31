ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Can former Penn State QB Will Levis win the Heisman? Kentucky passer got off to a good start, but experts say big tests are coming

The Will Levis for Heisman whispers were there heading into the season. Really, they were more than whispers. Just a week ago, the Lexington Herald-Leader broke down what it believed the former Penn State passer turned Kentucky Wildcat would have to do to be named college football’s best player. He is on the odds lists — way down there — being put out in Vegas for the award, although he told the newspaper he “doesn’t look at that stuff.”
PennLive.com

Former Penn State, Steelers TE Jesse James has a new NFL home

Former Penn State standout Jesse James has a new NFL team, and he was on the field for practice Monday morning ahead of this week’s regular-season opener. James, who started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent last season with the Chicago Bears, has signed with the Cleveland Browns after visiting with the team last week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/3/22)

Obituaries from the Perry County Times, Sept. 3, 2022:. John T. Hefenfinger Jr., 79, of Duncannon passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Harrisburg Hospital, one day before his 80th birthday. He was born Aug. 19, 1942, in Harrisburg to the late Constance S. (Ciccocioppo) and John T. Hefenfinger Sr.
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday

A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Family searches for missing Cumberland County woman

A Cumberland County woman’s family is searching for her after she was last seen in Carlisle. Amy Stezin, 58, was last seen leaving her apartment on Rellim Street in Carlisle, Pennsylvania Aug. 21, according to Nikki Stezin, Amy’s sister-in-law. A missing person report was filed Aug. 25. “We...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Plane leaves runway, crashes into woods at Pa. airport

Authorities are investigating a plane crash that took place Friday at the Clearfield Lawrence Airport, according to a story from WJAC. Police told the news station that the plane was attempting to take off when it left the runway and crashed into a wooded area. No injuries were reported according...
CLEARFIELD, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle Area School District officials should take bullying seriously | PennLive letters

Dr. Colleen Friend recently sang praises about the Carlisle Area School District. I am writing to share my family’s experience with the district. Last August my son was violently assaulted in the high school parking lot, resulting in seizures, a traumatic brain injury, and a broken clavicle. He was a victim of bullying before, during, and after the attack. While my son lay having a seizure in the parking lot, a student took a photo and shared on social media. Multiple other students made fun of him through posts/memes.
CARLISLE, PA
