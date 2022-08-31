Tanger Outlets Sevierville Celebrates TangerKids Grant Winners with TangerKids Day

Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Sevierville celebrates its first ever TangerKids Day on Sept. 14, canvassing the community to award area schools chosen as this year’s TangerKids Grant recipients. Festivities continue Saturday, Sept. 17 with center-wide activations and sidewalk sales. Guests can participate in activities including a prize wheel and complimentary balloons for kids who stop by Shopper Services.

TangerKids Grants support the education and future of local youth by funding programs designed to enhance learning at neighborhood schools. The 2022 program includes the introduction of member choice awards, which allow customers to steer a portion of this year’s grants to causes that matter most to them. Through Aug. 28, active TangerClub members can log 2022 shopping receipts for a chance to vote on the top five grant recipients to be awarded an additional $1,000.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Sevierville celebrates local schools with TangerKids Day

TangerKids Grant winners announced in the community with center-wide events and special deals continuing through the weekend

WHEN: Sept. 17, 2022

Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlet Sevierville

1645 Parkway

Pigeon Forge, TN 37862

HOW: This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about Tanger Outlets Sevierville visit tangeroutlets.com/sevierville and follow the center on Facebook and Instagram.