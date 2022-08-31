ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Republicans Ignore Trump's Hoarding Of Classified Documents

By Igor Bobic
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E084U_0hccEPL700

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday revealed more explosive information about how former President Donald Trump and his team repeatedly failed to hand over classified documents, and how they may have even sought to obstruct the criminal investigation into the matter.

How are members of his party responding to the government? By choosing to simply ignore the documents.

A Twitter account run by the office of Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, mocked a new photo prosecutors provided of some classified documents recovered at Trump’s estate because it included a box of framed Time magazine covers that featured Trump.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee glossed over the documents marked “top secret,” which contain the most sensitive types of information, including some items related to the work of clandestine U.S. intelligence sources. The Department of Justice said that during the Aug. 8 search of Trump’s estate, in some instances, “even FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents.”

But House Judiciary Republicans found this all much ado about nothing. The FBI agents, they claimed in a follow-up tweet, staged a “photo op” and took the Time magazine covers “as a souvenir.”

While other GOP lawmakers stayed silent immediately following the filing of DOJ’s brief late Tuesday night, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) suggested the FBI was either lying or had somehow planted the documents at Trump’s estate ― a favorite conspiracy theory among conservatives.

“You can see folders, you can see big words on ― do we know that that is really what President Trump brought to his home? Do we know that he put them there? Do we know what’s inside?” Noem posited in a Wednesday morning interview on Fox News.

Noem is viewed as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and has already made several trips to early nominating states.

These are only the latest GOP contortions in defense of Trump’s refusal to return classified documents to the government in potential violation of the Espionage Act. GOP lawmakers previously suggested that FBI agents went rogue during the search, that maybe aliens had something to do with it, and that the secrets weren’t that secret at all. And then there are their attempts to deflect by pointing to Hillary Clinton’s email server.

Trump on Wednesday claimed he “declassified” all of the documents found at his estate despite the fact that his own lawyers never said anything had been declassified during their months of negotiations with the government over the handling of the documents prior to the Aug. 8 search, per the Department of Justice.

The former president also criticized how FBI agents presented the classified documents he kept at his estate in the photo the government provided on Tuesday.

“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” Trump wrote on his social media site, Truth Social.

Comments / 130

Ultimate One ⚓️
5d ago

Well some of the Republicans, yes are choosing to ignore the fact. But there are still some out there, screaming bloody murder about the FBI and the DOJ. Let's take a look, there's Greene, who has been voicetress calling for the Defunding of the FBI, then there's Graham, who has been saying there's going to a civil war. I think we can all agree that the Republicans are trying to shove this, under the rug. Like so many other issues that they have right now.

Reply(9)
44
Sassafras T☕️
5d ago

If 45 went to each of his followers homes and pooped on their front porches they’d all turn the other way and ignore his out of pocket behavior…😳

Reply(8)
30
The Natural
5d ago

I wonder if those are the framed Time covers that he had made. If you will remember Time magazine discovered that Trump had placed framed Time covers on the walls of his resorts. One problem, he had never appeared on quite a few of them. Trump had had them made. Time threatened him with a law suit if he didn't take the covers down. Do you think Donnie's got an ego problem?

Reply
15
Related
TheDailyBeast

Remember When Eric Trump Adamantly Claimed They Didn’t Receive the Search Warrant?

The FBI’s search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate has finally been made public, revealing that the ex-president is under investigation for espionage and unlawfully keeping “top secret” documents. It also confirms that the warrant and property receipt were indeed given to Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb at the time, despite Eric Trump’s claims to the contrary. Earlier this week, the former president’s son told conservative media—including The Daily Mail and Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino—that FBI agents “would not give [Bobb] a copy of the search warrant.” The documents that were unsealed on Friday, however, revealed that Bobb actually signed the FBI’s receipt. (The former OAN host, meanwhile, had indicated in multiple interviews this week that she had obtained the warrant and property inventory.) Gasparino, for his part, has continued to stand by his reporting that the Trump family didn’t receive the warrant in a timely fashion while also accusing his critics of living in their mom’s basement.Read more at The Daily Beast.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Independent

New poll says half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago

Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were following news of the raid on Mar-a-Lago closely.And just under two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters polled said they thought the allegations were either very serious or serious.“While the Justice Department weighs...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Fbi Agents#Hoarding#Time#Time Magazine#House#Judiciarygop#The Department Of Justice#Fbi#Doj
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Investigation
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
The Independent

Ex-Republican officials ask Florida judge to reject Trump’s special master request

A group of former prosecutors who served at the highest levels of Republican-led administrations has asked the Florida judge overseeing former president Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized from his home to reject Mr Trump’s claims.In an amicus brief filed before US District Judge Aileen Cannon, former prosecutors Donald Ayer, Gregory Brower, John Farmer Jr., Stuart Gerson, and Peter Keisler urged her to deny Mr Trump’s motion for the appointment of a third-party special master to review the reams of sensitive documents which FBI agents took from his Palm Beach, Florida home during an...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

139K+
Followers
8K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy