'A new era'

Bedford boys soccer team debuts new artificial turf field against rival Monroe

TEMPERANCE − Bedford's boys soccer team has felt like an outsider among Kicking Mules athletics for many years.

Literally.

The team played its home games away from the main campus. The soccer fields were over a mile away from the high school next to the district's bus garage.

"It's great to have something here on campus," Bedford coach Mitch Cousino said. "Being so far removed at our old field, it was tough to try to get people to travel there. And really the stadium couldn't even hold that many being so old. To be back on campus is the big thing for us. Having the ability to be here and be under the lights changes the atmosphere and dynamic of our program."

The Mules were meant to play their first game on the new field Monday night against Ypsilanti Lincoln, but bad weather forced the game to be postponed.

That was a fitting fate.

Bedford debuted in its new home Tuesday against top rival Monroe with the two sides playing to an intense and aggressive 2-2 draw.

The new field and the close competition reignited a rivalry that had waned in recent years. Monroe won all three of its games against Bedford last season, outscoring the Mules 13-3 and eliminating them from the state playoffs in the first round of the District tournament.

"It's definitely more intense than last year," Monroe's Talen Swinkey said. "Last year we had a really strong squad. There wasn't much of a fight from Bedford. This year, they came out hard from the start and we took time to adjust to it."

This isn't the same Bedford team, Cousino said.

"We didn't get the results we wanted last year, ending 1-16-1, but going into this year we became closer as a group," he said. "The team chemistry has developed so much further. We have a group of 11 seniors that start and that is really that core. And it helps and adding better, more well-rounded players."

The Mules never trailed Tuesday night.

Senior Carson Oberski opened the scoring in the 20th minute of the contest after finding space in the offensive third to turn and put a shot on net that surprised Monroe's keeper with its speed and power to the low post.

After Monroe tied the game heading into halftime, junior Lucas Tominello put Bedford back in front early in the second half with another long, well-placed shot that arced perfectly into the upper corner of the Trojan goal.

"Bedford is a team full of seniors that you can imagine wants to get one over on Monroe before they graduate," Monroe coach Ian Cooke said. "I warned our team about that before the game. To expect a high level of intensity and determination and a physical game."

Swinkey twice rallied the Trojans back into the game.

"Boys, it's a rivalry game," Swinkey yelled to his teammates after Oberski's opening goal. "Play it like it's a rival. Everything hard."

Swinkey heeded his own advice on the tying goal in the first half.

The junior midfielder pulled two Bedford defenders down to endline before sending a pass back in front to the feet of Brian Palmer Jr. who did not miss on the one-timer with 10:53 remaining in the half.

Swinkey later scored on a penalty kick with 15:52 to go in the game to knot the score at 2-2.

"I'm glad we didn't let up and we continued to fight hard," Swinkey said. "That's really the first time we've had that fight back. In two previous games this year, we got down and just hung our heads. So, it was good to see."

Monroe was searching for a hero in the final minutes of the game and nearly got it. The Trojans pinned Bedford into its own end and put multiple chances on goal in the final minutes.

"We finished very strongly," Cooke said. "I was very happy with the resilience they showed to come back from behind twice and to finish stronger. That showed the strength and character of the team. That comes from the leadership of Daniel (Presa) and Talen. They're very competitive and they'll continue to drive the kids."

Bedford goalkeeper Caleb Parsons made 10 saves. The sophomore played on the junior varsity team last year and has been a great addition for the Mules this season.

"I just tried to keep my head up," Parsons said. "If I get scored on, I just want to get back up and forget about it like it didn't happen. Just go to the next one. And if they come head on to me, I wouldn't be scared. I would just go for the ball. It's in my box."

Cooke agreed that the Bedford keeper played with a lot of poise.

"The keeper kept them in at the end," Cooke said. "He made four or five really good saves. He's a strong player."

Like Bedford, Monroe also debuted an artificial turf field this season. The Trojans already have played three games in their new stadium this season, but Cooke is excited to welcome Bedford for a rematch on Sept. 22.

"This was a fun game," Cooke said. "It was tight, it was competitive. It felt like a playoff game with the big crowd and floodlights and the turf. It's a new era of Monroe-Bedford games because we're both playing on turf now.

"If they're all going to be like that, it's going to be a heck of a ride."

