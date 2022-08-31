ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Duckworth’s fiancée has perfect response to his $121K US Open win

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGfQg_0hccE2Mt00

James Duckworth’s six-figure payday following his first-round victory at the 2022 U.S. Open appears to already be spoken for.

The Australian athlete, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, defeated fellow Aussie native Christopher O’Connell on Tuesday in four sets, 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-3. Duckworth not only punched his ticket to the second round, where he’ll face Dan Evans of the U.K. on Thursday, but he also banked $121,000.

“Yeah, it’s a nice bonus,” Duckworth, 30, said of the winnings, per Yahoo Sports Australia .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7nZR_0hccE2Mt00
James Duckworth plays a forehand against Chris O’Connell during their first-round match at the U.S. Open on August 30, 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ghfR_0hccE2Mt00
Upon defeating Chris O’Connell in the first round of the U.S. Open, James Duckworth revealed his fiancée, Madison, had quite the response.
Instagram/James Duckworth

Once the match concluded, Duckworth also received a congratulatory message from his fiancée, Madison, who quipped about what the prize money will go towards.

“My fiancée text me after the match and said ‘Well done, you’ve paid for the wedding,'” he recounted.

Duckworth announced his engagement in April, posting a trio of photos of the happy couple on Instagram , where he geotagged their locale as Byron Bay Lighthouse.

“She said Yes!!!” he exclaimed at the time.

Though Duckworth joked that his future wife “will try and steal some” of the money to put toward their impending nuptials, the Sydney-bred athlete said the funds will likely be reserved for health-centric expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BjoDA_0hccE2Mt00
James Duckworth announced the couple’s engagement in April 2022.
Instagram/James Duckworth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcKPR_0hccE2Mt00
James Duckworth, here on August 30, 2022, will face Dan Evans in the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open.
Getty Images

“Because of my body I’ve been looking to get as much physio help as possible so [the money] will go towards that,” Duckworth said.

Over the course of his professional career, Duckworth has dealt with shoulder, foot, elbow, and hip issues, and has undergone multiple surgeries. Despite the setbacks, Duckworth is still hungry for an on-court challenge.

“I love competing and I really enjoy the aspect of just trying to get better, trying to improve my game,” he said.

Should Duckworth defeat Evans, the world’s No. 23, he would earn a minimum of $188,000.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy