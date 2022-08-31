Read full article on original website
Murphy defends Biden student loan handout, admits higher education 'too out of control and too out of reach'
New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy touted the positives of President Biden’s student loan handout Sunday, while also admitting that higher education has gotten "too out of control and too out of reach." In an exclusive interview for "Fox News Sunday," Murphy responded to questions from host Mike Emanuel...
San Francisco weighs in: How would you grade Gavin Newsom?
SAN FRANCISCO – People in San Francisco graded California Gov. Gavin Newsom and provided Fox News with feedback on his performance. "D minus," one man, Paul, told Fox News. "Gavin Newsom's all about himself." But another San Francisco local gave the California Democrat an A. "I like his new...
Arizona troopers discover 46 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Troopers in Arizona uncovered 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside the compartments of a car during a traffic stop, authorities said Friday. The incident happened on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock after a trooper stopped the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Trump helps NY GOP candidate for governor Zeldin raise additional $1.5M as polls against Hochul tighten
Former President Donald Trump reportedly helped New York’s Republican candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, raise an additional $1.5 million for his campaign to oust incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. At a reception hosted Sunday at the Chera real estate family’s home in New Jersey, Trump advocated for Zeldin, who...
Lori Lightfoot doubts Gov. Abbott’s faith as migrant buses arrive in Chicago: 'He professes to be a Christian'
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cast doubt on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Christian faith in remarks denouncing the Texas Republican busing migrants from the southern border up to the Windy City. "He professes to be a Christian," Lightfoot said at a press conference on Sunday. "This is not the Christianity and...
Biden again attacks 'MAGA' GOP members of Congress, 'full of anger, violence and hate,' in Labor Day speech
President Biden on Monday attacked "MAGA" GOP members of Congress in a Labor Day speech in Wisconsin as the president steps up his broadsides against Republicans ahead of the midterms. "I want to be very clear up front, not every Republican is a MAGA Republican. Not every Republican embraces that...
Illegal immigrant in multiple violent, 'sadistic' Texas home invasions gets 29-year US prison sentence
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that a Honduran national responsible for multiple violent — and sometimes "sadistic" — home invasions in Texas was sentenced to 29 years in a U.S. prison. Denis Matute, who was illegally residing in the Houston area and is not a U.S. citizen,...
Black bear cools off in California homeowner's pool over hot Labor Day weekend
A black bear in California was seen taking a dip in a homeowner's pool as the summer heat swelled in Southern California. "I just happened to look over the window and I thought it was a person swimming in the pool," Simi Valley homeowner Mike Emanuel told Fox Los Angeles. "I was like, ‘Who the hell was in the swimming pool?’"
Massachusetts primary election results 2022: Republicans and Democrats vote on nominees for governor, US House
Massachusetts holds primary elections Tuesday, with Republican and Democratic voters select nominees among the candidates for governor and U.S. House. The winners of each party primary will appear on the ballot in the midterm elections Nov. 8. See full results at the Fox News Election Center.
Mike Huckabee torches Biden's 'nutty, Halloween-esque' address: 'Somebody actually planned that'
Responding to President Biden's anti-Republican remarks made in his primetime speech last week, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee ripped the administration for planning a "nutty, Halloween-esque" address on "Fox & Friends" Monday. MIKE HUCKABEE: It's like when the White House press secretary says that all the Republicans ought to join...
13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border
A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22's...
California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour, evacuations ordered
A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. Several structures were engulfed in...
Sen. Ron Johnson rips Democratic opponent ‘taking a page out of President Biden’s playbook’
After a recent Fox News poll found Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes leading incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson in the upcoming midterm elections, Sen. Johnson said the race will come "right down to the wire," slamming his opponent for "taking a page out of President Biden's playbook" on "Fox News Live" Monday.
Rain, scattered storms will put damper on Labor Day plans
After heavy rain and flooding moved through Georgia, the Southeast will still be the focus of rain and isolated storms today. The chance of several inches of rain and scattered storms will put a damper on Labor Day plans stretching from the Gulf Coast states up to the Northeast. The...
Double Creek Fire in Oregon burns over 43,000 acres, crews working to contain
A wildfire in remote eastern Oregon exploded in size over the weekend and has scorched more than 43,000 acres as of Monday as crews continue working to contain the blaze, authorities said. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area was 0% contained as...
Former Gov. Deval Patrick denies Dems called Trump election 'illegitimate'
Former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick denied that Democrats have contested the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency during a Sunday interview on CBS. CBS Face the Nation host Major Garrett explained to Patrick that many in a focus group found Democratic rhetoric about elections to be hypocritical after years of contesting their legitimacy.
Mississippi man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart charged with grand larceny, terroristic threats
The Mississippi man who stole a plane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart is being charged with grand larceny and for making terrorist threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told reporters that Cory Patterson, who works for Tupelo Aviation located at the regional airport, likely engaged in a "crime of opportunity" and was likely not involved in a "major security breach."
Catastrophic flooding in Georgia submerges cars after heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall in northwest Georgia turned roads into rivers and submerged cars early Sunday. Parts of Chattooga and Floyd counties were under flash flood emergencies and flash flood warnings as rain inundated the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Southern Chattooga County has seen more than 10 inches of...
Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout combine for three home runs in Halos' 10-0 over Tigers
Shohei Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season, Mike Trout also went deep and José Suarez threw three-hit ball over seven innings as the Los Angeles Angels routed the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0 Monday night. Luis Rengifo had a career-high four hits and drove in a run...
