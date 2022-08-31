ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News

Arizona troopers discover 46 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop

Troopers in Arizona uncovered 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside the compartments of a car during a traffic stop, authorities said Friday. The incident happened on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock after a trooper stopped the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border

A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Rain, scattered storms will put damper on Labor Day plans

After heavy rain and flooding moved through Georgia, the Southeast will still be the focus of rain and isolated storms today. The chance of several inches of rain and scattered storms will put a damper on Labor Day plans stretching from the Gulf Coast states up to the Northeast. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Mississippi man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart charged with grand larceny, terroristic threats

The Mississippi man who stole a plane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart is being charged with grand larceny and for making terrorist threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told reporters that Cory Patterson, who works for Tupelo Aviation located at the regional airport, likely engaged in a "crime of opportunity" and was likely not involved in a "major security breach."
TUPELO, MS
Fox News

Fox News

