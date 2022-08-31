11 venues, 32 dishes, 4 days: I tested every eatery at Norwegian Cruise Line’s new Indulge Food Hall so you don’t have to

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s Labor Day Weekend, and that means sales, sales, sales! From mega-deals on mattresses to home appliances at a hefty discount, this is the weekend to finally buy all of the must-haves that you’ve been waiting to see marked down for months. And while it’s an awesome time to stock up on all the major stuff, the savings aren’t limited to just the big-ticket items! Nope, no matter how much little you have to spend, you can get in on the fun, too — and what’s more fun than gifting?

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO