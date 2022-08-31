Read full article on original website
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Lincoln EVs Will Be Better Than Cadillac Lyriq
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification shift, one that includes a $50 billion dollar investment as it aims to produce two million EVs annually by 2026. The automaker’s luxury arm, Lincoln, is no exception to this transformation either, as that brand is set to welcome four new all-electric vehicles by 2026 as well, including the forthcoming Lincoln Aviator EV. But Lincoln EVs won’t be without competition, particularly as the Cadillac Lyriq prepares to launch in the coming months. However, Ford CEO said that the forthcoming Lincoln EVs will look a bit different than the Lyriq in a recent interview with Newsweek.
Ford Explorer Highest Ranked SUV In 2022 China Initial Quality Study
While the Ford Explorer will carry on into the 2023 model year unchanged in North America, the crossover recently received a refresh for the Chinese market, where it’s also produced locally. This doesn’t come as a huge surprise given the fact that Ford is working to differentiate its vehicles in China to appeal to customers in that country. Now, that effort appears to be paying off, as the Ford Explorer was the highest-ranked SUV in the recently-released 2022 China Initial Quality Study (IQS), which also saw Changan Ford record a respectable sixth-place finish.
Next Generation Ford Ranger Teething Issues Mostly Resolved
Production and deliveries of the next generation Ford Ranger are well underway, with the new mid-size pickup already reaching the shores of multiple countries around the globe as it will eventually be exported to 40 of them. That list includes Australia, where the next generation Ford Ranger has faced some teething issues – namely, a small number of V6-equipped pickups were vibrating at speeds between 40-80 kilometers-per-hour. Ford Australia reached out to affected customers to rectify this issue, and now, it has apparently been mostly resolved, according to Drive.
U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Up 27 Percent In August 2022
Ford Motor Company sales increased 27 percent to 158,088 units during August 2022 in the United States. Sales increased at both FoMoCo brands, Ford and Lincoln. “F-Series was America’s best-selling truck, best-selling hybrid truck and best-selling electric truck with F-150 Lightning in August. Ford’s overall electric vehicle portfolio expanded four-fold in August, while conquesting from competitors at a rate over 60 percent,” said Vice President, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada, Andrew Frick. “The all-new electric F-150 Lightning had its best month since launch, while sales of our gas engine lineup grew 25%, electric vehicles 307% and hybrids achieved a new August sales record with 7,302 vehicles sold,” he added.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says EV Strategy Will Keep Relying On Conquests
Ford has posted some strong conquest figures in recent months, with over 70 percent of its EV buyers in June coming from other brands, while both the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning have attracted non-Blue Oval customers in large quantities since their respective launches. The automaker’s newer ICE models have also proven to be awfully attractive to owners of other brands, as the Ford Bronco, Ford Bronco Sport, and Ford Maverick – along with the Mach-E – combined to conquest from competitive vehicles at a rate of 62 percent in March. Thus, it’s no surprise to learn that Ford CEO Jim Farley is keen to keep that trend going moving forward.
2022 Ford Edge Among Best SUVs For Reliability And Fuel Efficiency
The Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports over the past few months as the consumer organization has named the crossover a superior option to the Honda Passport, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. Now, the 2022 Ford Edge has once again earned accolades from Consumer Reports, which just named the crossover among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency.
New 2024 Ford Mustang Teaser Shows Off GT Badge, Trunk: Video
With the S650 2024 Ford Mustang set to debut at an upcoming event dubbed “The Stampede” on September 14th, 2022, at the starting point of Woodward Avenue in Detroit, The Blue Oval has begun teasing the brand new pony car, most recently giving us a short sound clip of its V8 in action. Now, we’re getting our first official glimpse at the exterior of the 2024 Ford Mustang, though it’s a very small one – a closeup of the trunk and its new GT badge.
2023 Ford Transit Lineup To Ditch Blue Jeans Color Option
The 2023 Ford Transit will no longer be available in the Blue Jeans paint color that was offered for the 2022 model year, Ford Authority has learned. A $200 option, Blue Jeans (paint code N1) was available on all Transit configurations and trim levels of the 2022 Transit. As a...
Ford Mustang Mach-E Dearborn Police Vehicle: Live Photo Gallery
While The Blue Oval hasn’t officially stated it will produce a law enforcement variant of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, it’s already drawn quite a bit of interest as a fleet vehicle around the world. It was tested and approved by the Michigan State Patrol (MSP), and the Repentigny Police Department in Quebec recently added the crossover to its fleet as its first-ever EV police cruiser, and has even been used by the FBI. Recently, Ford gave a Mustang Mach-E to the city of Dearborn as a patrol vehicle, and Ford Authority captured this crossover EV on camera as it went about its rounds.
Ford Transit Connect Rival Ram ProMaster City Also Canceled
Shortly after ditching the 2.5L I-4 engine, leaving the the 2.0L I-4 as its sole powertrain choice, the 2023 Ford Transit Connect was canceled for the U.S. market after FoMoCo reportedly planned to build the next-gen version on the Ford C2 platform at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico alongside the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick. The Transit Connect will live on in Europe as a rebadged Volkswagen product, but it seems as if it isn’t the only small van facing cancellation in North America, as it’s also being joined by the Ram ProMaster City, according to Automotive News.
Ford Thunderbird Comparison Pits First Generation Against Last: Video
The Ford Thunderbird originally launched back in 1955 as a sporty, two-seat convertible marketed as an upscale rival to the Chevy Corvette. That didn’t last long, however, as the T-Bird grew to add a a second row of seating in 1958 and wound up lasting a total of 10 generations before it was discontinued and brought back once again as a retro two-seat convertible in 2002 before it bowed for the second time following the 2005 model year, though that last model initially garnered quite a bit of praise from the press.
