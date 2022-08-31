The Ford Edge has earned considerable praise from Consumer Reports over the past few months as the consumer organization has named the crossover a superior option to the Honda Passport, one of the best SUVs for less than both $35k and $40k, one of the 10 best SUVs on sale today, and one of the best SUVs in terms of rear-seat comfort, while the Edge was also the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022. Now, the 2022 Ford Edge has once again earned accolades from Consumer Reports, which just named the crossover among the best mid-sizers in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO