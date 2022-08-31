Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Customer Experience Gets Major Overhaul In South Africa
Earlier this year, Ford Approved – a unique pre-owned showroom with modernized services – expanded across South Africa and was treated to a new, more intuitive website, all of which was done in an effort to improve the car-buying experience in that regard. Now, the Ford customer experience in that same geographical region is getting a major overhaul itself, with the automaker launching new customer experience channels and tools designed to make the process of shopping and servicing an automobile a bit more pleasant.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR In September 2022
A Ford Maverick incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing during September 2022 in certain markets. Below, we’ve compiled the 2022 Ford Maverick incentives for four major U.S. markets:. New York City: 3.9 percent APR for 60 months. Requires Ford Credit Financing. Detroit: no offers currently listed. Miami: no offers...
fordauthority.com
Australian Ford Escape Sales Hampered By Chip Shortage, Says Exec
While a bevy of new products have either recently launched or are getting ready to launch in Australia – such as the Ford Ranger Raptor and Ford Everest, Ford F-150 pickup, Ford E-Transit, and Ford Mustang, many of those models have also been impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage and other supply chain constraints. That list now includes the Ford Escape, which is facing limited production for Australia due to the chip shortage, as Ford Australia president Andrew Birkic recently told CarExpert.
fordauthority.com
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles May Get Put To Use By Outside Apps
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a system that may wind up allowing Blue Oval vehicles to be used by outside apps, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on May 17th, 2022, published on September 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 0277597. The Ford Authority Take.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
New Ford Vehicle Supply May Be Impacted By U.S. Freight Rail Crisis
Supply chain issues continue to impact just about every industry, and unfortunately, Ford production is still massively limited by shortages of microchips and other critical goods . At best, these supplier constraints prevent vehicles from being delivered with certain features, and at worst, they prevent the vehicle from being built at all. As Ford Authority previously reported, many frustrated buyers of a new Blue Oval product are currently wondering why their vehicles haven’t been delivered yet. Unfortunately, a recent report by Wired has revealed yet another setback that could affect the supply of new Ford vehicles, as railway issues have likely a trouble point for automakers and for business that rely on the U.S. freight rail industry to transport their goods.
fordauthority.com
Wild 1987 Ford E-350 ‘Boaterhome’ Breaks Record At Auction: Video
Older vehicles are often referred to as “land yachts” due to their large bodies and less-than-precise steering, but it turns out there’s at least one example of a true land yacht out there on the road. Meet the so-called “Boaterhome,” a unique, if not downright strange, 1987 Ford E-350 with a detachable boat integrated into its modified rear end. This vehicle recently crossed the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2022, fetching a record-breaking $77,000.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang: Here’s What We Know And Expect
With the S650 2024 Ford Mustang set to debut at an upcoming event dubbed “The Stampede” on September 14th, 2022, at the starting point of Woodward Avenue in Detroit, The Blue Oval has begun teasing the brand new pony car, most recently giving us a short sound clip of its V8 in action, as well as a sneak peek of the pony car’s trunk and its new GT badge. It won’t be much longer before all will be revealed, but for now, here’s everything we know and expect about/from the next-generation 2024 Ford Mustang.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Accessories Are Resonating With Customers
From the day the sixth-generation Ford Bronco launched, the reborn SUV was accompanied by a vast catalog of parts and accessories from The Blue Oval itself, as well as an array of aftermarket companies. These Ford Bronco accessories have been hugely popular with owners, prompting the automaker to pivot away from traditional performance parts to more off-road related accessories, too. In fact, the Ford Bronco accessories have already become FoMoCo’s best-selling line, hands-down, according to Automotive News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Ford Chennai Assembly Plant Severance Package Details Revealed
Last September, Ford announced that it would be ending its manufacturing operations in India, which also spelled the end of Ford EcoSport production at the Chennai Assembly plant. However, Ford’s decision to shutter its Indian plants didn’t go over well with its workers, who promptly went on strike demanding better compensation and job protection guarantees from the government. That protest continued for several weeks before some of those workers eventually returned to the job site and the strike ended in early July. Ford’s other Indian facility – the Sanand Assembly plant – has since been sold to Tata Motors, and now, the automaker has announced the finalized severance package for Chennai Assembly plant workers, according to the Hindu Business Line.
fordauthority.com
Next Generation Ford Ranger Steering Wheel Features Sensico Material
With most of its early teething issues resolved, the next-generation Ford Ranger launch is well underway across the globe, with order banks for select trims recently opening up in Europe and the Ranger Raptor headed to Australia this month, while the mid-size pickup has also launched in six Asian counties – a small sampling of the model’s 40 export markets. Now, however, we’re learning about yet another interesting feature present in the next-generation Ford Ranger – Limited trims are using Sensico material in place of traditional leather for the steering wheel.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Electric Sales On Track For Early 2025, Details Revealed
For some time, the Ford Explorer Electric crossover was slated to launch for the 2024 model year, adding yet another EV to The Blue Oval’s lineup in the process. However, that plan was reportedly contingent on the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator EVs being built alongside the Ford Mustang Mach-E at the Cuautitlan Assembly plant in Mexico – not the Chicago Assembly plant, where those models are currently produced. That plan was later scrapped and both variants were pushed back as a result, though Automotive News is now reporting that the Ford Explorer Electric is now on track to launch in early 2025.
fordauthority.com
First Generation Lincoln Aviator Thinks It’s A Rolls Royce Cullinan: Video
High-end luxury vehicles are highly coveted and often priced out of the range of the average buyer, prompting some creative enthusiasts to build their own replicas. This can be accomplished by acquiring a body kit, which bundles all the right equipment to change a mundane ride into something extraordinary. A video recently surfaced of one such vehicle masquerading as a Rolls Royce Cullinan, but it’s blatantly obvious that this is simply a dressed-up first-gen Lincoln Aviator.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Taking Eight Days To Turn
With 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning deliveries taking place over the entire U.S. in the past couple of months, the new EV pickup is beginning to populate our roadways, at least in smaller quantities. Regardless, consumer interest in the F-150 Lightning remains high, and that same model is also currently dominating its admittedly small segment at the moment. But as one might imagine, this high level of consumer interest, coupled with small supply, means that dealer stock is turning in a mere eight days in spite of hefty markups, according to Ford’s August sales report.
fordauthority.com
Mustang 2.3L High Performance Pack: Here’s What The Number On The Dash Means
As Mustang fans and enthusiasts probably already know, the Mustang 2.3L High Performance Pack (HPP) is powered by a unique variant of the 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 engine, rated at 330 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque, enabling the pony to deliver higher levels of boosted performance. One of the more curious details about the HPP is the plaque located on the passenger side of the dash.
fordauthority.com
2015-2017 Lincoln Navigator Recalled Over Blower Motor Failure
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2015-2017 Lincoln Navigator SUVs over a potential blower motor failure issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the front blower motor, which is located behind the glove box, may fail. The hazards: if a front blower motor failure occurs, it could increase the risk of...
fordauthority.com
Here’s Our Best Look Yet At The 2023 Ford Super Duty Interior: Exclusive
Ford Authority spies have spotted numerous 2023 Ford Super Duty prototypes out driving around over the past several months, including an F-350 regular cab dually and a Tremor, just to name a couple, revealing some new exterior features such as bed steps and a unique “Running W” front grille for the King Ranch trim. Those same spies have also secured a handful of photos of the refreshed pickup’s interior, showing off its updated design in a variety of trims, as well as some unique features like the new single binnacle dashboard. Now, those same spies are giving us our best look yet at the 2023 Ford Super Duty interior, which unsurprisingly mimics the current-gen Ford F-150 in a number of ways.
fordauthority.com
Here’s A Guide To Every 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Grille
After it was revealed in 2021, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning – the very first all-electric version of the Ford F-150 – entered production earlier this year, with deliveries beginning just a couple of months ago. With demand far outweighing supply, many F-150 Lightning customers will be waiting until at least the 2023 model year to take delivery, however. Regardless, each 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning trim level has its own unique visual cues, as Ford Authority outlined in detail back in May, and now, we’re taking a closer look at the different grilles each trim is equipped with, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport G.O.A.T. Modes Explained
Though the bulk of the Bronco hype has thus far gone to the return of The Blue Oval’s iconic off-roader, the automaker is quick to point out that its new baby brother, the Ford Bronco Sport, is no slouch. Like the regular Ford Bronco, the Ford Bronco Sport is designed to offer excellent off-road capability, durability, and the latest technology features, and it does all that in a small, easy-to-live-with package.
fordauthority.com
2021 – 2022 Ford F-150 Platinum: Night Lighting Live Gallery
Thanks to its redesign, the 2021 Ford F-150 is considered an all-new product representing the 14th-generation of the popular pickup truck. Delivering a complete overhaul by way of redesign and re-engineering which includes all-new body panels, a new interior, and a host of innovative new technology features, America’s best-selling pickup truck continues to impress well into 2022. Ford Authority had a chance to get up close and personal with the vehicle – allowing its impressive lighting features to light up the night.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades In Eruption Green: Live Photo Gallery
The Ford Bronco Everglades was a new addition to the Bronco lineup for the 2022 model year, and Ford Authority has spotted a few examples strutting their stuff. Back in May, we captured some photos of a Bronco Everglades clad in the cool Area 51 exterior color out and about. Then, we spotted another sporting a coat of Desert Sand and yet another example wearing Shadow Black soon after. Recently, Ford Authority was able to get up close and personal with a 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades, this time dressed in Eruption Green exterior paint.
Comments / 0