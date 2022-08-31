ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

WILX-TV

Motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say there is one less reckless driver on the streets. LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and running red lights. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to stop. Following a short...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”. Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested. The woman was arrested and lodged...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

Michigan State Police traffic stop ends in crash

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday. The suspect drove away and […]
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Suspect in fatal Jackson shooting arrested in Mississippi

JACKSON, MI -- A man wanted in connection to a fatal Jackson shooting was arrested in another city named Jackson -- more than 900 miles away. Leandrew Martin, 44, was arrested Friday morning in Jackson, Mississippi, the Jackson Police Department announced in a news release. Martin is currently being held in Mississippi, pending extradition back to Michigan, police said.
JACKSON, MS
WILX-TV

Portion of Grand Ave closing for a week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Tuesday morning, North Grand Avenue between East Shiawassee Street and East Saginaw Street in Lansing will be closed. The location runs alongside the Adado-Riverfront Park. The city is closing that portion of Grand Avenue at 7 a.m. for a water main project. The closure is...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
EAST LANSING, MI
13abc.com

New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - New video footage reveals more details of an altercation in Monroe County that left one woman with some serious injuries. Surveillance video from outside the Liquor Cabinet located on Secor Road, tells the story of what led to Tracy Douglas’s injuries. The surveillance video can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this article.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer

UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WLNS

Man dies after being hit by train in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is dead after being hit by a train in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to reports of the crash at around 4:31 p.m. on Friday on South Holmes St between Malcolm X and Larned St. The train was headed westbound when the victim, a 38-year-old […]
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man, woman injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, MI -- A man and woman were both hospitalized following a shooting at a Jackson gas station Sunday morning, police said. At about 1:58 a.m. Aug. 28, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Buddy’s Mini Mart gas station located at 1601 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson.
13abc.com

Toledo man shot while working on car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
downriversundaytimes.com

Toledo woman caught shoplifting

TAYLOR — JCPenney loss prevention personnel at Southland Center apprehended a 50-year-old Toledo woman the evening of Aug. 19 after she attempted to steal five pieces of men’s clothing, collectively valued at $255, which she had concealed in her purse. The woman exited a dressing room with fewer...
TAYLOR, MI
MLive

2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
MONROE COUNTY, MI

