WILX-TV
Motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say there is one less reckless driver on the streets. LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and running red lights. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to stop. Following a short...
WILX-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”. Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested. The woman was arrested and lodged...
Michigan State Police traffic stop ends in crash
CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday. The suspect drove away and […]
Suspect in fatal Jackson shooting arrested in Mississippi
JACKSON, MI -- A man wanted in connection to a fatal Jackson shooting was arrested in another city named Jackson -- more than 900 miles away. Leandrew Martin, 44, was arrested Friday morning in Jackson, Mississippi, the Jackson Police Department announced in a news release. Martin is currently being held in Mississippi, pending extradition back to Michigan, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found inside car in Woodhaven had multiple gunshot wounds; victim still not ID'd
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman whose body was found inside a car Tuesday in Woodhaven was shot multiple times, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. As of Friday, the body still hasn't been identified. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around...
WILX-TV
Portion of Grand Ave closing for a week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Tuesday morning, North Grand Avenue between East Shiawassee Street and East Saginaw Street in Lansing will be closed. The location runs alongside the Adado-Riverfront Park. The city is closing that portion of Grand Avenue at 7 a.m. for a water main project. The closure is...
MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
WILX-TV
Jackson Michigan homicide suspect found in Jackson Mississippi
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police searching for the suspect in a Jackson, Mich. homicide have announced that they found them in Jackson, Miss. The Jackson Police Department identified 44-year-old Leandrew Martin as a suspect in the Aug. 28 shooting death of Markeithis Smith. A two-count felony warrant was issued for Martin’s arrest but, in the days following the shooting, he was not found in Mid-Michigan.
13abc.com
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - New video footage reveals more details of an altercation in Monroe County that left one woman with some serious injuries. Surveillance video from outside the Liquor Cabinet located on Secor Road, tells the story of what led to Tracy Douglas’s injuries. The surveillance video can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this article.
Trooper on motorcycle injured after rear-ending vehicle in northern Oakland County
A motor trooper is recovering after their motorcycle crashed into the back of vehicle waiting to turn in Oakland County on Friday. Michigan State Police said a trooper on a motorcycle was heading northbound on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township
Police investigate 2 car crash in Eaton County
The at-fault driver was given a citation for disregarding a stop sign.
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer
UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
WILX-TV
Coach Tucker talks status of Snow, Henderson
Lansing's Old Town Temple building nearing the completion of construction. First Alert Weather Sunday webcast from WILX News 10.
Consumers working to fix traffic light following crash
Consumers Energy is working to repair a traffic light following a crash involving a car striking a pole.
Man dies after being hit by train in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is dead after being hit by a train in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to reports of the crash at around 4:31 p.m. on Friday on South Holmes St between Malcolm X and Larned St. The train was headed westbound when the victim, a 38-year-old […]
Man, woman injured in shooting at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, MI -- A man and woman were both hospitalized following a shooting at a Jackson gas station Sunday morning, police said. At about 1:58 a.m. Aug. 28, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Buddy’s Mini Mart gas station located at 1601 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson.
13abc.com
Toledo man shot while working on car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
Woman found dead in car in woods in Woodhaven, police investigating
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday in Wayne County’s Woodhaven. Police are not saying how it’s believed that she died.
downriversundaytimes.com
Toledo woman caught shoplifting
TAYLOR — JCPenney loss prevention personnel at Southland Center apprehended a 50-year-old Toledo woman the evening of Aug. 19 after she attempted to steal five pieces of men’s clothing, collectively valued at $255, which she had concealed in her purse. The woman exited a dressing room with fewer...
2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
