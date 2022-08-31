ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obesity

Study: Blue light from screens makes you age faster

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWc82_0hccB9RL00

(WTVO) — A new study has added accelerated aging to the downsides of blue light exposure from media screens, in addition to obesity and psychological problems.

According to Dr. Jadwiga Gibultowicz, a professor at the Department of Integrative Biology at Oregon State University, “Excessive exposure to blue light from everyday devices, such as TVs, laptops, and phones, may have detrimental effects on a wide range of cells in our body, from skin and fat cells, to sensory neurons. We are the first to show that the levels of specific metabolites – chemicals that are essential for cells to function correctly – are altered in fruit flies exposed to blue light.”

In the study, published in Frontiers in Aging , Gibultowicz’s research team experimented with fruit flies, which have similarities to humans at a cellular level.

“The signaling chemicals in the cells of flies and humans are the same, so the there is potential for negative effects of blue light on humans,” he said.

The study found that the fruit flies’ cells ceased to function at an optimal level after being exposed to blue light, with levels of metabolite and succinate increasing, while glutamate levels fell.

“Succinate is essential for producing the fuel for the function and growth of each cell. High levels of succinate after exposure to blue light can be compared to gas being in the pump but not getting into the car,” Giebultowicz says. “Another troubling discovery was that molecules responsible for communication between neurons, such as glutamate, are at the lower level after blue light exposure.”

“LEDs have become the main illumination in display screens such as phones, desktops and TVs, as well as ambient lighting, so humans in advanced societies are exposed to blue light through LED lighting during most of their waking hours,” he continued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of double homicide, rape in Florida has criminal record in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Justin Jones, the 41-year-old man accused of double homicide and rape in Florida has an open felony case in Winnebago County, court documents show. According to Winnebago County court records, Jones was indicted in 2014 on two counts of criminal damage to property but never appeared in court. Records also show he […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One taken to hospital after Belvidere rollover

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County Saturday. The single-vehicle crash happened at Spring Creek and Town Hall Roads. Boone County Fire Protection District 2 said that the car went off the road before ending up about 200 feet into a cornfield. The impact knocked […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Lighting#Accelerated Aging#Blue Light#Frontiers#Oregon State University
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man brought to hospital after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 24-year-old man was brought to the hospital Monday after a shooting in Rockford. It happened in 2200 block of Arthur Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Not many details are known at the time of this writing, though the victim was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three hurt after Belvidere car crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crash Saturday morning. Two cars collided at the intersection of Squaw Prairie and Grange Hall Roads around 9:30 a.m. An SUV received heavy front-end damage, and the car involved had its driver side door smashed in. The crash caused the car […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Officials say they have found missing helicopter

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
BARREN COUNTY, KY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

James Robinson recovered from Achilles injury, will play Sunday for Jacksonville

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Less than nine months after tearing an Achilles tendon, Rockford native James Robinson is ready to return to game action for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters in Jacksonville Monday that Robinson will ‘definitely’ play Sunday when the Jaguars open their season in Washington against the Commanders. How much […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lena’s Picklefest celebrates 10th anniversary

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — Some towns have corn festivals or cheese fests, but it wall about pickles in Lena on Sunday. The Rafters Restaurant and Lena Brewing Company teamed for this year’s “Picklefest,” and there was fun to be had at both spots. The brewery had a special pickle-inspired food menu with some normal choices […]
LENA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy