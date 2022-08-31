ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

14-year-old Salina boy hospitalized after rollover crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.—A Salina teen was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Monday in Daviess County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Nissan Frontier driven by Lori J. Mobley, 59, Salina, was southbound on Interstate 35 three miles south of Cameron. The pickup traveled off...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
1350kman.com

Man dies in southern Riley County vehicle crash

A Man died in a vehicle accident in Riley County after 7 p.m. Sunday evening. 36-year-old Sean Warner was traveling eastbound in his pickup about 4 miles Southeast of Manhattan, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road. Kansas Highway Patrol officials report...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kan. woman's car found abandoned; she is still missing

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located he Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Salina man killed in motorcycle crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Salina man was killed during a vehicle and motorcycle crash east of Lindsborg on Saturday. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Bryan Hernandez, 53, of Salina, was going west on K-4 at 15th Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Mercury Sable was driving east and made a left […]
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Accidents
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
ksal.com

Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

A driver was killed in a crash Sunday night in Riley County near Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Sean Warner was driving a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck headed east on Deep Creek Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and left the road to the right. He then overcorrected back onto the road, entered the south ditch, and struck a power pole. The truck then overturned and came to rest.
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Downtown vandalism threatens Salina revitalization efforts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities -- and residents -- in Salina are looking for a person they say vandalized several floral displays downtown early Sunday morning. They believe it happened between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday on Santa Fe Avenue. Making downtown Salina a destination has been a goal for...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Salina Police search for woman who used counterfeit bill on $100 gas visit

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for a woman accused of using a counterfeit bill to get out of a $100 gas pump visit at the end of August. The Salina Police Department says that just after 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, it was reported that a woman pulled up to the gas pumps at the Casey’s at 1100 E Iron Ave. in a silver 4-door Dodge Avenger.
SALINA, KS
Garrett Smith
KSN News

Manhattan man killed in pickup crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

One killed in accident east of Lindsborg

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 53-year-old man is dead after a 2-vehicle accident on Saturday. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of K-4 at 15th Ave. Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. 53-year-old Bryan N. Hernandez of Salina was driving his Harley Davidson westbound on K-4 at 15th Ave. A...
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castellon-Benitez, Jose Antonio; 34; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Outside warrant/NCIC...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
#Accident#Salina Post A#N College Avenue#Ford#Sorento#Salina Fire Department#Ems
Salina Post

Salina Downtown flower pots vandalized overnight

From the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page on Sunday:. Our Downtown Pots have been a source of pride for our staff, businesses & guests. This happened last night after midnight. We will be looking at our cameras! If anyone was driving/walking in #downtownsalina late last night, please call our office 785-825-0535.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 3

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COURTNEY LEONARD HARRIS, 21, Junction City, Aggravated robbery; inflicts bodily harm; Bond $50,000. ELIAS WILLIAM JENE PFEIFFER, 22, Green, Domestic battery; Knowing or...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD makes drug, robbery arrests over Labor Day weekend

A Topeka man was arrested early Sunday morning in Manhattan, accused of drug distribution as well as obstruction charges. Dennis Alcox was taken into custody by Riley County police after 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of 12th Street. The 36-year-old is charged with three separate counts, one for opioid distribution as well as one count each for disorderly conduct related to a fight as well as obstructing or resisting the execution of a warrant.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest 2 after shots fired at Hutchinson apartment complex

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent incident in Hutchinson. Just after 3p.m. Thursday police responded to the Porter Commons apartment complex 1417 Katie Drive in Hutchinson. Police found a woman with facial injuries and apparent broken bones. There was evidence that her apartment door...
HUTCHINSON, KS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWCH.com

McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said drivers’ “speeds have surpassed the temperature many times in the last month.”. Since June, more than two dozen drivers have been ticketed for driving at least 90 mph. In August, more than 10 drivers were cited for driving over 100 mph. At least once, a driver’s speed reached 115 mph. Most of the infractions came in a 75 mph zone.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BATES, MAXWELL CONNOR; 22; Kansas City, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to...
Salina Post

Equipment use, records destruction among Saline Co. agenda items

An equipment use agreement, bid award, records destruction, and department updates are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

