Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turnto10.com
Man charged in New Bedford shooting sentenced to prison
The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Monday that the last of four defendants charged in a July 2020 double-shooting in New Bedford was sentenced to five years in state prison. Brian Ortiz pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court last week to assault and battery and gun counts. Prosecutors...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Petromart shooter, former Latin King, sentenced to prison
The last of the four defendants indicted in connection to a July 2020 double-shooting outside the Petromart in New Bedford has been convicted and sentenced to serve five years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Brian Ortiz pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts drug dealer accused of selling what victim thought was cocaine before death
A Massachusetts man is facing charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of a 36-year-old woman, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. The charges against 31-year-old Jonathan Delacruz were filed Friday. He is accused of...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Providence men sentenced to prison on ghost gun and fentanyl trafficking charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that two Providence men were sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to prison at the Adult Correctional Institutions after pleading to possessing a ghost gun and drug trafficking charges following their arrests by the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force in 2021, where investigators also seized a large-capacity magazine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
33-year-old stabbed twice in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Monday that a man was stabbed twice overnight. Police told ABC 6 News that the 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on Jillson Street just before 3 a.m. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The...
ABC6.com
Man to serve five years in prison for double-shooting in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The last of four people indicted in connection to a double-shooting outside of a gas station in New Bedford has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Last week, Brian Ortiz pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery by discharge of...
Turnto10.com
Providence police arrest 2 in alleged DUI, reckless driving incident
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Two people were arrested following an alleged DUI and reckless driving incident at Roger Williams Park on Sunday morning. Providence police received several complaints of loud music and erratic driving at 8 a.m. near the Temple to Music. An officer saw a slingshot vehicle, a...
ABC6.com
Police: 17-year-old shot in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Saturday night. Providence police said they responded to Salmon and Richland streets just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting. Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was shot. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The victim’s condition...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teenager seriously hurt in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm a teenager was seriously hurt in Providence Saturday night after being shot in the back. Providence Police say they were first notified of the incident after they were contacted by a local hospital, where the shooting victim was dropped off. Shortly before that, police say they were monitoring reports of shots fired on Salmon St. Police say the 17-year-old […]
fallriverreporter.com
26-year-old Dartmouth man who viciously beat his girlfriend sentenced to prison in Fall River
A 26-year-old Dartmouth man who viciously beat his girlfriend in 2019 was convicted by a jury of his peers this week and sentenced to serve up to seven-and-a-half years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Skye Soares was convicted Thursday of intimidation of a...
GoLocalProv
Third Man Charged for Role in 2014 East Providence Murder Following Secret Indictment
Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Friday that the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging a Providence man with murder for his role in the 2014 shooting death of 42-year-old Yusef A’Vant in East Providence. On August 25, 2022, the Providence County Grand Jury returned a secret indictment...
Turnto10.com
Police: Teenager shot in Providence, in serious condition
Police are investigating after a 17-year old was shot Saturday night. Police responded to Salmon Street around 10:40 p.m. in Providence after reports of a shooting. An NBC 10 news crew was on the scene as police were collecting evidence and placing markers. Police say the teenager is in serious...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges
Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
Man arrested for allegedly using a knife during fight
REHOBOTH, Mass., (WPRI) — Rehoboth police arrested a man who they say used a knife during a fight. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Rt. 44 for the report of a fight between two men involving a knife. When the first officer arrived they were told that […]
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Spitting, Dumping, Biting
8:43 a.m. – EG’s animal control officer learned an EG resident’s cat was possibly bitten by a bat and the owner feared the bat was rabid. DEM tested the bat, which was negative for rabies; meanwhile the ACO learned the cat was one year late on its rabies vaccine. She told the cat’s owner to remedy that.
ABC6.com
Man in hospital after stabbing in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) – Central Falls police confirmed that a man was stabbed Sunday night on Sumner Street. Police said that man was taken to the hospital and with non-life threatening injuries. Captain Craig Viens told ABC6 it appears the incident is isolated as the victim and suspect...
WCVB
Man assaults couple at Fall River gas station in retaliation, police say
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of assaulting an older couple at a Fall River gas station, but only after he was struck by a man he attacked, according to police. Fall River police said the assaults happened at about...
GoLocalProv
Woman Ejected From “Slingshot” - Driver Hits Police; Cocaine, Gun Found - All at Roger Williams Park
A woman was ejected from a “Slingshot” vehicle in Roger Williams Park in Providence on Sunday as the driver tried to evade police, following reports of erratic driving. When the driver was apprehended -- after hitting a police cruiser -- police say that suspected cocaine and a gun were found in the vehicle.
Framingham Police: 4 Arrested in Stolen Vehicle on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 4 individuals in a stolen vehicle in Framingham on Thursday afternoon, September 1 in Framingham. “A police officer observed the motor vehicle and ran a query of the license plate. The car was listed as stolen,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio.
Police identify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting
Police have identified the man who they say suffered fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds last Wednesday. After receiving reports of a gunshot shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers learned Keondre Roberts, 25, of Boston, walked to Carney Hospital to seek treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Boston man succumbed to his...
Comments / 0