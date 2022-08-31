ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Comments / 9

Andrew
5d ago

Frederick has a huge talent pool. But salary has remained stagnant and everything else around here has gone up.It’s crazy comparing the salary for master’s degree level jobs here vs in the DC area.Thankfully, a lot of people can work those higher paying jobs remotely from Frederick.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland

Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
WJLA

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Frederick Co. school board considers changes to its religious expression policy

The board of education in Frederick County, Maryland, is considering minor changes to its policy on religious expression, after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on religious expression at public schools. The Frederick County Board of Education held a policy committee meeting in late August to discuss the policy changes....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities
wfmd.com

Walk To End Alzheimer’s In Frederick Scheduled For October 9

Money raised will support families and fund research for a cure. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Funds are being raised in Frederick to combat a disease that has impacted many families. David McShea, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Maryland, said the disease is debilitating. “Alzheimer’s is...
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Lexington Market's East building gets celebratory sendoff in downtown Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The City of Baltimore is officially saying goodbye to one of its longtime features: the East Market at Lexington Market."Today is our final day here at the East Market of Lexington Market," Paul Ruppert, the president of Baltimore Public Markets, said.But after 70 years, Lexington Market sent off its East Market building with a celebration on Saturday."It's very nostalgic," Steve Cho, the owner of Sausage Master, said. "I'm going to miss the daily routine of just kind of coming in the morning and saying hi to other vendors."For many decades, the space housed one of Baltimore's most iconic...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTOP

‘Comfort Closets’ come to 27 Prince George’s County schools

For decades, teachers and other staff members at schools around the country have dipped into their own pockets to help families who needed a boost. The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated that, to the point that schools started giving meals out not just during school, but sometimes after and even in the summer. Now, what are called Comfort Closets aim to take things even farther: A new Comfort Closet at Apple Grove Elementary School in Oxon Hill, Maryland, was dedicated Thursday.
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Passengers can ride VRE for free in September

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022. Riders of the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) can hop on board and travel fare-free during the month of September. VRE's Operation Board proposed an initiative in June to increase ridership and provide cost-saving solutions by providing free rides...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Maryland Reporter

Kittleman vs. Ball rematch takes a negative turn

This column by Len Lazarick appears in the September issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Allan Kittleman would love to be Howard County executive again. So would current County Executive Calvin Ball. To achieve Republican Kittleman’s ambition he must defeat the same Democrat who thwarted his hope for a second term four years ago.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival to benefit Claire Marie Foundation

Some of Maryland's best food trucks will roll into Baltimore County later this month for the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival. Aside from the food and the bands, the festival is also raising awareness about something we often don't always think about. Marianne Banister, co-founder of the Claire Marie Foundation, explains how the festival is unique to Baltimore County and it benefits the foundation, which works on adolescent and young adult melanoma prevention.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fcfreepress

Just Down the Street: News from Hagerstown Magazine

We’ve teamed up with our friends “Just Down the Street” from Hagerstown Magazine to provide you with lifestyle and travel news from our neighbors. Sometimes, kids just need a little sense of normalcy in their lives. Camp Ezri is a local non-profit that offers a week of outdoor adventure, teamwork and problem-solving skills to at-risk kids that can start to change lives for the better.
HAGERSTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy