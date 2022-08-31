Read full article on original website
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
We tried Iceland's value range to see if we could save costs on meals
With food costs continuing to rise, many foot retailers are starting to change the way they sell, creating up updating their value ranges to help keep the prices down. But, you may look at the ranges and wonder if they have lost anything in order to keep the costs down.
Costa unveils its new autumn inspired merchandise range
Costa Coffee has unveiled its new autumnal merchandise range that has launched alongside a new autumn menu of delicious treats. The new range of reusable travel cups, bottles and at-home essentials are in polished copper and cool grey colours - perfectly matching the autumn aesthetic. As well as the sleek...
Tom Kerridge says 'ludicrous' energy bill at one of his pubs will soar from £60k to £420k
TV chef Tom Kerridge has revealed that the energy bill at his pub has increased from £60,000 a year to £420,000. He warned the “ludicrous” energy prices meant that the hospitality sector is facing a “terrifying landscape”. He said the quote was from an...
