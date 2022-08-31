ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Costa unveils its new autumn inspired merchandise range

Costa Coffee has unveiled its new autumnal merchandise range that has launched alongside a new autumn menu of delicious treats. The new range of reusable travel cups, bottles and at-home essentials are in polished copper and cool grey colours - perfectly matching the autumn aesthetic. As well as the sleek...
