Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Related
Students receive free refurbished computers in Yonkers
The Yonkers Arts Project Space distributed 100 free refurbished Chromebook laptops to Yonkers youth in need for a third time.
Utility working to resolve issue of discolored water for Passaic County residents
A News 12 New Jersey viewer from Clifton sent the station photos of discolored water in their home.
Officials want banking policy that impacts communities of color changed
Bridgeport officials tell News 12 they want the banking industry to change a policy they believe is harmful to communities of color.
STORM WATCH: Tornado warning in effect for parts of Fairfield County until 4:45 p.m.
A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Fairfield County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: 1 person shot on Brook Lawn Avenue in Bridgeport
It happened just after midnight Monday on Brook Lawn Avenue.
A cut above the rest: Huntington Station barber shop gives kids free haircuts ahead of new school year
At Brothers Barbershop, the buzz was all about helping children look good and feel good as they start a new school year.
Serious crash leaves portion of Highway 208 closed in Hawthorne
A serious crash on Monday left a portion of state Highway 208 closed in Passaic County.
West Indian American Day Parade wraps up strong
Music and dancing took over the scene, with everyone from News 12's very own talent to Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joining in on the fun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Members of the Garifuna community to march in West Indian Day Parade
Monday’s West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn will bring together a melting pot of Caribbean cultures. This year members of the Garifuna community are joining the festivities.
Early morning fire forces evacuation of 40 Newark residents
The fire is believed to have started in an empty building before it jumped to a residential building.
West Indian American Day Parade in full swing
Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, members of the NYPD and elected officials joined paradegoers in Brooklyn for the festivities.
Wet conditions to continue into Tuesday morning, likely to impact morning commute
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says showers will continue overnight into Tuesday evening. Wet conditions are likely to make Tuesday morning commute slow for drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bronx residents flock to Orchard Beach for last gasp of summer
Hundreds of Bronx residents headed to Orchard Beach to mark the unofficial end of the summer this Labor Day weekend.
Labor Day ends dry, but heavy rain expected to soak New York City Tuesday
The bulk of the rainfall is expected to happen Tuesday morning, and it could cause some flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.
Classic MTA ticket machines to be replaced with modern system
The classic MTA subway ticket machines that have been in New York City stations since 1999 are set to be replaced.
News 12
Orphaned baby fox rescued in Each Norwich
Animal rescuers were called in to rescue a baby fox in East Norwich Monday. The fox was spotted along Peachtree Drive and is believed to have been abandoned by its family. The fox has been taken to a private rehab facility in East Meadow. Experts say you should never approach...
Fourteen Elmsford businesses damaged in fire
Fourteen Elmsford businesses were damaged in a fire that occurred just before midnight on Saturday.
Four victims in fatal Palisades Parkway crash identified
Four victims in a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway have now been identified.
News 12
Mural dedicated to Bronx shooting victim unveiled in Morris Heights
A mural dedicated to a shooting victim from the Bronx has been unveiled in Morris Heights. Hednick Wynaar was killed during a drive-by shooting in Allerton on Oct. 31 last year. Kenny Altidor, an artist known for his works depicting fallen NYPD officers, FDNY members and rappers, paid tribute to...
News 12
West Indian American Day Parade winds down, but celebration still going strong
Paradegoers have been out celebrating since as early as 8 a.m., but the celebration is still going strong at the parade’s end in Grand Army Plaza. Eastern Parkway is still currently shut down along with sections of Flatbush and Ocean Parkway. Police on the scene are saying that the Department of Sanitation will follow the end of the parade, with blockades expected to be removed by 8 p.m.
Comments / 0