The Greenlawn Firemen’s Fair gets underway Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. with a parade along Broadway to the fairgrounds at the fire department.

Billed as the state’s longest-running fireman’s fair, the event will feature food, family fun and raffles.

Hours are:

Thursday 7 pm to 11 pm

Friday 7 pm to 11 pm

Saturday 6pm to 11 pm

Sunday Closed

Monday 5 pm to 11 pm

These roads will be closed for the parade starting at approximately 6pm on Thursday: Clay Pitts Road from Manor Road to Cuba Hill Road, to Broadway, ending at the Fenwick Street fairgrounds. The fire department is at 23 Boulevard.