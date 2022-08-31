ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashford, CT

Woman charged with larceny after eviction

Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
When an Ashford woman attempted to sell a Bed and Breakfast she owned in 2020, one of the guests refused to leave.

In order to sell the property, the woman offered to let the guest, Ellen Owens, 59, live at her home instead, and that arrangement continued for over a year, according to a state police affidavit.

This March, the woman reported that not only had Owens failed to pay rent while living with her, but she also had taken over $13,000 from her bank account, withdrawing the money from ATMs in Mansfield and Tolland, according to the affidavit.

