Ironton Tribune
Portsmouth man arrested on felony drug charges
A Portsmouth man was arrested Monday on felony drug trafficking and possession charges after police responded to a possible overdose call at his residence. Jay Costelli was arraigned Tuesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court. Portsmouth police chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said officers were called to Costelli’s...
Ironton Tribune
Southern Ohio Folklife Endowment Fund announced for 11 counties
The Scioto Foundation has announced the creation of the Southern Ohio Folklife Endowment Fund, an organizational fund established for the benefit of the new nonprofit’s efforts to embrace the rich folklife of 11 counties in Appalachian Ohio. The new endowment fund will be used for support of the research,...
Ironton Tribune
Avenging hunger: Food items being collected for Backpack Buddies program
Since 2010, Armstrong has been battling food insecurity in the communities it serves through their Breaking Bread Initiative in which they collect food and money, volunteer time and work to create public awareness. This year, they are fighting hunger through their “Avenge Hunger” campaign for the fifth year in a row.
Ironton Tribune
Monitor School takes name from Civil War
Many people are familiar with Monitor School in Coal Grove, but the question is often asked: Where did the name come from?. People are often surprised to learn it was named after the Monitor Furnace – the only iron furnace that was in Coal Grove. The furnace was located across from the old Carlyle Tile property, which was originally Petersburg Fire Brick.
Ironton Tribune
Crews clean up coal spill at U.S. 52 interchange
The Ironton Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol blocked off the intersection of U.S. 52 and State Route 93 on Friday morning after a tractor trailer hauling coal turned onto its side and dumped a load of coal.
Ironton Tribune
General Mills announces $100M investment in Jackson County
WELLSTON — General Mills, a leading global food company and one of southeastern Ohio’s largest employers, announced on Monday a new project in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, Ohio Department of Development, and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership that will expand their operations in Wellston, creating 30 new jobs.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton Gridiron Classic set for Saturday at Tanks Stadium
Some people say “Why?” and Ironton Fighting Tigers’ head coach Trevon Pendleton said, “Why not?”. Years ago, a two-day high school extravaganza was held at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium called the Kirk Herbstreit National Kickoff Classic. Teams from all over the country were matched up against teams from the Cincinnati area.
Ironton Tribune
Relentless Redmen down Oaks
PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen are relentless. Renlentless means oppressively constant and not allowing people the freedom they should have. Which describes the Redmen ball-control offense. Rock Hill ran 37 times for 210 yards and kept the Oak Hill Oaks from having the freedom to run their offense...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton finally gets going to topple Dragons, 34-13
PROCTORVILLE — When Ironton packs its team equipment bag for the next game, the Fighting Tigers might want to toss in a couple of jumper cables. After a third straight slow start offensively, Ironton finally kicked into gear and erased an early 6-0 deficit to win 34-13 on Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.
Ironton Tribune
Museum exhibiting comic art
The Huntington Museum of Art will present POW! Comic Drawings from the Permanent Collection through Oct. 25. POW! Comic Drawings from the Permanent Collection will feature original comic book art, comic strips and sequential drawings created by some of America’s most noted comic artists, such as Bob Kane, Ernie Chan and Neil Adams, from the Huntington Museum of Art’s Michael Reynolds Collection of American Popular Culture.
Ironton Tribune
Panthers turn into groundhogs to beat Vikings
CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Panthers might become the new poster for Feb 2. The Panthers are proving to be true groundhogs as their 42-6 win over the Symmes Valley Vikings on Friday. The Panthers had 412 total yards with 404 coming on the ground. Camron Shockley led the ground...
Ironton Tribune
Hornets outscore Marauders, 61-34
COAL GROVE — One would be hard-pressed to find an amusement park ride as wild and crazy as this game. In a game that saw 76 points in the first half including 57 in the second quarter, the Coal Grove Hornets outscored the Meigs Marauders 61-34 on Friday. The...
