Mac Allen Moody
Mac Allen Moody, 74, of Warsaw, died at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne at 11:27 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. He was born the son of Archie and Gladys (Stahly) Moody on March 13, 1948, in Chicago Heights, Ill. He is survived by his son Scott (Melanie) Moody of...
Timeline From The Past: Faith Assembly, Warsaw Speedway
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Sept. 5, 1986 — Members of the Bumblebees, minor league tourney champs in the Warsaw Girls Softball League this season, are: Courtney Womack, Angie Wagoner, Dawn Curtis, Stephanie Hoppas, Amy Stephenson, Dawn Williams, coach Kay Parrett, Katrine Zimmerman, Shelly Slone, Jena Parrett, Christy Mock, Heather Glass, Michele Busch, coach George Parrett and Keri Weed.
Heather Marie Bellamy
Heather Marie Bellamy, 45, of Warsaw, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born on Dec. 10, 1976 in Warsaw, to David Bellamy and Marsha (Wolfe) Kellog. Heather was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, where she attended Warsaw Community High School and earned her associate’s degree from Ivy Tech. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and cooking. Heather loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Kenneth John Lude
Kenneth John Lude, 79, of Columbia City, died at 12:07 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Born on July 30, 1943, in Bluffton, he was a son of the late John George Lude and Nina Maxine (Wolf) Lude. Joining the U.S. Navy, he served aboard a ship off the coast of Vietnam.
Gregory Allen Clark
Gregory Allen Clark, 65, North Manchester, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. The son of Harold “Sparky” and Lois (Hetler) Clark, Gregory was born on Oct. 6, 1956, in Huntington County. In 1975, Greg married Wanda Wireman King. Survivors include his son, Daniel...
Mark Sprong – PENDING
Mark Sprong, 63, of Leesburg, died at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital and Health Center in Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana.
Glen D. Deaton
Glen D. Deaton, 82, a resident of Hope and formerly of Kosciusko County, passed from this life at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. Glen was born on Feb. 6, 1940. On July 16, 1960, Glen married Eleanor E. Shively; she...
Thoughts To Consider As September Arrives
SYRACUSE — When you look at a Roman stone arch, you can see that the stones stack on each other, held together by what is called the keystone, which ensures the stability of the structure. When the keystone is removed, the whole archway crumbles. Why are we talking about...
Steuben County Is A Delightful Destination
Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific. According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the largest settlement that is now the county seat after Angola, N.Y.
Theodore E. Corrao — PENDING
Theodore E. Corrao, 76, rural Pierceton, passed away at his home on Ridinger Lake on Sept. 3, 2022. Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse, is handling arrangements.
Judith T. Alfano – PENDING
Judith T. Alfano, 83, of Warsaw, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Titus Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Nappanee Apple Festival Announces Grand Marshals
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Apple Festival is pleased to award the grand marshal position to Larry and Linda Thompson. Larry and Linda Thompson, high school sweethearts and graduates of Northwood High School, have been true leaders and beacons of light in the Nappanee/Wakarusa community. Both grew up in our community — Larry in Wakarusa and Linda in Nappanee. Married in 1971, Larry and Linda have two children, Tara and Patrick; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. When not working and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchild, they enjoy volunteering in the community. Larry golfs, and Linda loves gardening, crafting and cooking/baking for family and friends.
September is Card Sign-up Month At Milford Library
MILFORD — Did you know that September is National Library Card Sign Up Month? This is the month when librarians can shamelessly talk about all the amazing things that libraries offer to our communities and oh, is there a lot to talk about. Why should you get a library card?
Get A Library Card In Syracuse This Month
SYRACUSE — Get a library card at Syracuse Public Library this month. September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. A library card serves as a gateway for more than just books — it provides community, access to technology and so much more. The Syracuse Public Library serves all...
