Rowan County, NC

WBTV

Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County police officers fired at a man after he held another person at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the shooting happened on Stoney Oaks Drive, just off of Lewis Road near Freedom Mill Road, and not far from Chapel Grove Elementary School.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
County
Crime & Safety
WBTV

One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
SPENCER, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTV

The history of downtown Matthews

Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co. Updated: 8 hours ago. Gaston County police officers fired at a man after he held another person at gunpoint on...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Police still looking for suspect after murdering father of six

Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Police say that while they were searching for the suspect, he began firing at them, which prompted them to fire back. Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co.

Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Matthews for the Matthews Alive festival Labor Day Weekend. Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Updated:...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
FOX8 News

Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
GASTONIA, NC

