Woman who stole Shelby police car led 140 MPH high-speed chase on I-74
SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman stole a Shelby police cruiser and then led a 140 MPH high-speed chase Sunday night, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Chelsea Horsley entered a Shelby Police vehicle while an officer was speaking to someone else and took off on Highway 74 […]
Neighbors describe scary situation surrounding Gaston County police shooting; suspect holding someone at gunpoint
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - People in a Gaston County neighborhood are reacting to the scary scene that unfolded Sunday night along Stoney Oaks Drive. Police said a suspect held a person at gunpoint and shot at several county police officers before he was shot and arrested. Neighbors that WBTV...
‘Saved my life’: Man credits good Samaritans with his escape from Hickory house fire
HICKORY, N.C. — A Catawba County man is safe after a couple of good Samaritans made sure he escaped a fire early Monday morning. A couple happened to be driving by when they saw the flames coming out of the house in southeast Hickory. More than a dozen firefighters...
Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County police officers fired at a man after he held another person at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the shooting happened on Stoney Oaks Drive, just off of Lewis Road near Freedom Mill Road, and not far from Chapel Grove Elementary School.
Juvenile arrested in Lexington after driving away from troopers trying to stop him, NC Highway Patrol says
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile driver was arrested on Monday after driving erratically in Lexington, according to the NC State Highway Patrol. Around 10 a.m., troopers saw an older model silver Jeep on Interstate 85 that was failing to maintain lane control. Troopers tried to stop the driver on I-85, but he didn’t stop. […]
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
Burlington man charged with felonies after pawning stolen goods
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly pawning stolen goods, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On July 25, the ACSO got a report of multiple power and hand tools being stolen from a home on the 4600 block of Cobb Road in Liberty. The victim told […]
The history of downtown Matthews
Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was injured after he fled from state troopers on I-77 on Saturday night, leading them through multiple counties before his truck overturned in Iredell County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the chase began around 8:10 p.m....
Police still looking for suspect after murdering father of six
NC man killed in parking spot dispute at Walmart; suspected driver charged with felony hit-and-run
The deadly hit-and-run crash happened Thursday evening in parking lot of Walmart on Thunder Road in Concord, NC, police said.
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
Man accused of shooting, killing NC bus driver will not face the death penalty
The man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver back in February will not face the death penalty, authorities confirmed with QCN.
Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
