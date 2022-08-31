ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Emirates in major flight schedule upgrade to meet UK passenger demand

Long-haul carrier Emirates is returning to its pre-pandemic flight schedules as it continues to upgrade UK operations to meet sustained demand. The airline will restart its thrice daily service from Manchester Airport on October 1, adding a daily Boeing 777 flight to its existing twice daily A380 service, operating seven days a week.
Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Waitrose admits signing deals to stop rivals opening stores nearby

Waitrose has admitted to signing deals with landlords that would halt other supermarkets from opening nearby. The retailer, which has been penning the deals for nearly a decade, revealed the practice following a probe by the competition watchdog. The supermarket, which is owned by the John Lewis Partnership, has said...
