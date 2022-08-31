Read full article on original website
Emirates in major flight schedule upgrade to meet UK passenger demand
Long-haul carrier Emirates is returning to its pre-pandemic flight schedules as it continues to upgrade UK operations to meet sustained demand. The airline will restart its thrice daily service from Manchester Airport on October 1, adding a daily Boeing 777 flight to its existing twice daily A380 service, operating seven days a week.
