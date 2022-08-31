Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
UPS Worker Shares Surprising Hourly Pay: 'Y'all Really Clueless'
"My husband is a UPS driver, I can vouch for this. He made me a housewife," one user commented.
Starbucks barista, 17, lays bare bitter realities of working for the coffee giant, revealing she 'constantly' ends up 'crying in the bathroom' over 'rude customers' and 'exhausting' shifts
A Starbucks barista has revealed the realities that come with working at the insanely popular coffee chain, sharing she often cries in the bathroom and is pushed into states of exhaustion. Avery, 17, from Michigan, took to TikTok to share a video of what she really thought about the coffee...
Starbucks Brings Back A Classic
A classic is coming back to Starbucks. Many were awaiting the announcement. Oreo has already said they were releasing themed products to stores. Now Starbuck has plans to do the same. But there is a catch. Experts say customers should expect higher prices due to inflation. This change is not surprising since the cost of brewing beverages is increasing. And there is a general trend of manufacturers dealing with high production costs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bank of America just launched a zero down payment mortgage in 21 cities that could make it much cheaper and easier to buy a home
Putting together a down payment on a home can be a huge hurdle for some buyers. Bank of America aims to help by launching a mortgage that doesn't require upfront payment. It doesn't require a minimum credit score and instead takes into account factors like rent and insurance payments. Imagine...
I’m a homeowner who made $177k in a side hustle thanks to a feature in the house that 10 million Americans have
A HOMEOWNER who rents out his pool has earned a whopping $177,000 in less than two years. Jim Battan, of Oregon, built the backyard feature in 2012 and uses the online platform Swimply to rent it out to swimmers. It's estimated that more than 10.4million homes in the US have...
T-Mobile Keeps Giving Customers More Free Stuff
T-Mobile is in a generous mood these days. It can’t seem to even stop giving. While smaller options such as Mint Mobile are available, the mobile carrier world is dominated by three big names: AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) , and the competition for new customers is fierce. Cell-phone users are notoriously not a loyal bunch, but contracts that can last for two to three years can often tie up a potential customer.
9to5Mac
T-Mobile giving away 3 months of unlimited data in iPhone 14 switcher campaign
T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to attract switchers ahead of a busy fall season with the iPhone 14 launch. The company is launching a new Network Pass feature to give users a 3-month free trial of the T-Mobile network with unlimited data. There are also new features for the T-Mobile app that let you switch without visiting a T-Mobile store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckinghamshirelive.com
The entire list of the cost of living payments to be sent out between September to Christmas
Two cost of living payments are due to sent out between now and Christmas to those on certain benefits. The payments will be made to millions of households worse affected by the current financial crisis in a bid to help them pay soaring energy bills, food and petrol prices. The...
Starbucks customers say they taste a difference in Pumpkin Spice Latte recipe, sparking speculation
The Pumpkin Spice Latte has officially returned to Starbucks and some are saying it’s got a different flavor.On 30 August, the popular coffee chain celebrated the unofficial start of autumn with the launch of its classic fall menu. The iconic pumpkin spice latte has been a longstanding staple of the season, but its return has left some Starbucks lovers feeling disappointed. Now, many customers have claimed that the pumpkin spice latte tastes different this year than in years past.Earlier this week, TikTok user Maria – who goes by @maariamarmora on the app – went viral when she asked her...
How to block numbers on iPhone the right way
If you own an iPhone, you should know how to block numbers. The feature can help you reduce all of the spam calls you receive and improve your overall smartphone experience. But it will also help you control who can call and text your number. You can use the feature...
Something’s Up at Amazon – All Our Favorite Deals Are Back Online – Bowflex, iPads, Crocs
You can find lots of “deals” on Amazon, but not all of them are genuine opportunities to save. Many popular products are always on sale, making it hard for shoppers to know when they’re getting a genuine discount. For that exact reason, we keep a close eye on the prices of a few specific products on Amazon, as we want our readers to be the first to know when there’s a genuine price drop. And in the run-up to Labor Day Weekend, we’ve been seeing all of our readers’ favorite deals go back online at Amazon. We’re not talking about always-on deals you...
TechRadar
Get the Galaxy S22 for just $99 with this week's Samsung Labor Day sale
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals have reached a record-low ahead of Labor Day with the device going for as little as $99.99 (opens in new tab) with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. On top of the maximum trade-in rebate of up to $700, Samsung is also offering $50 of store credit on top, essentially giving you a bit of cash to spend on accessories. How much trade-in credit you get will depend on the type of device you send in and its conditions – but it’s still $375 credit by trading in a Samsung Galaxy S20 in good condition, for example.
High-Income Consumers More Likely to Be Grocery Super Shoppers
Lower-income consumers may be more likely to shop for groceries each month than their higher-income counterparts, but high-income consumers are the most likely to make grocery purchases every few days. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a July survey of a...
komando.com
Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV
Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day 2022 TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More
Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer, but with fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Labor Day to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. Labor Day sales are in full swing this week, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals.
Shoppers May Be Buying Used Fashion Without Knowing It
Retail’s struggle with high return rates—particularly since the start of Covid-19—has been well documented, with merchants handling $761 billion in sent-back product last year. But another question remains: What do retailers typically do with the product they get back from shoppers? According to a Retail Systems Research (RSR) report, 44 percent of fashion and specialty retailers and brands put returned product back in the store on a sale rack as new whenever possible. This is double the 22 percent that resell the discounted items in stores classified as “open-box/returned/damaged.” The fashion retailers are largely in line with their fast-moving consumer goods (FMGC)...
T-Mobile tempts Apple iPhone owners to switch using an app
You may think switching your phone to a new carrier is a huge hassle. Do you need to visit a store to change your account? Will you need to deal with tiny SIM cards? How will your old carrier react?. T-Mobile has come up with a devilish plot (opens in...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Emirates in major flight schedule upgrade to meet UK passenger demand
Long-haul carrier Emirates is returning to its pre-pandemic flight schedules as it continues to upgrade UK operations to meet sustained demand. The airline will restart its thrice daily service from Manchester Airport on October 1, adding a daily Boeing 777 flight to its existing twice daily A380 service, operating seven days a week.
Huge upgrade for new iPhone 14 ‘leaked’ that could save you money
APPLE could massively increase the amount of storage you get on an iPhone very soon. A new leak suggests that Apple is preparing to make a big change with this year's iPhone 14. The new iPhone is expected out at the beginning of September. We're tipped to get an iPhone...
Comments / 3