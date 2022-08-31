ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 3

buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Daily Mail

Starbucks barista, 17, lays bare bitter realities of working for the coffee giant, revealing she 'constantly' ends up 'crying in the bathroom' over 'rude customers' and 'exhausting' shifts

A Starbucks barista has revealed the realities that come with working at the insanely popular coffee chain, sharing she often cries in the bathroom and is pushed into states of exhaustion. Avery, 17, from Michigan, took to TikTok to share a video of what she really thought about the coffee...
Cadrene Heslop

Starbucks Brings Back A Classic

A classic is coming back to Starbucks. Many were awaiting the announcement. Oreo has already said they were releasing themed products to stores. Now Starbuck has plans to do the same. But there is a catch. Experts say customers should expect higher prices due to inflation. This change is not surprising since the cost of brewing beverages is increasing. And there is a general trend of manufacturers dealing with high production costs.
TheStreet

T-Mobile Keeps Giving Customers More Free Stuff

T-Mobile is in a generous mood these days. It can’t seem to even stop giving. While smaller options such as Mint Mobile are available, the mobile carrier world is dominated by three big names: AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) , and the competition for new customers is fierce. Cell-phone users are notoriously not a loyal bunch, but contracts that can last for two to three years can often tie up a potential customer.
9to5Mac

T-Mobile giving away 3 months of unlimited data in iPhone 14 switcher campaign

T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to attract switchers ahead of a busy fall season with the iPhone 14 launch. The company is launching a new Network Pass feature to give users a 3-month free trial of the T-Mobile network with unlimited data. There are also new features for the T-Mobile app that let you switch without visiting a T-Mobile store.
The Independent

Starbucks customers say they taste a difference in Pumpkin Spice Latte recipe, sparking speculation

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has officially returned to Starbucks and some are saying it’s got a different flavor.On 30 August, the popular coffee chain celebrated the unofficial start of autumn with the launch of its classic fall menu. The iconic pumpkin spice latte has been a longstanding staple of the season, but its return has left some Starbucks lovers feeling disappointed. Now, many customers have claimed that the pumpkin spice latte tastes different this year than in years past.Earlier this week, TikTok user Maria – who goes by @maariamarmora on the app – went viral when she asked her...
BGR.com

How to block numbers on iPhone the right way

If you own an iPhone, you should know how to block numbers. The feature can help you reduce all of the spam calls you receive and improve your overall smartphone experience. But it will also help you control who can call and text your number. You can use the feature...
SPY

Something’s Up at Amazon – All Our Favorite Deals Are Back Online – Bowflex, iPads, Crocs

You can find lots of “deals” on Amazon, but not all of them are genuine opportunities to save. Many popular products are always on sale, making it hard for shoppers to know when they’re getting a genuine discount. For that exact reason, we keep a close eye on the prices of a few specific products on Amazon, as we want our readers to be the first to know when there’s a genuine price drop. And in the run-up to Labor Day Weekend, we’ve been seeing all of our readers’ favorite deals go back online at Amazon. We’re not talking about always-on deals you...
TechRadar

Get the Galaxy S22 for just $99 with this week's Samsung Labor Day sale

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals have reached a record-low ahead of Labor Day with the device going for as little as $99.99 (opens in new tab) with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. On top of the maximum trade-in rebate of up to $700, Samsung is also offering $50 of store credit on top, essentially giving you a bit of cash to spend on accessories. How much trade-in credit you get will depend on the type of device you send in and its conditions – but it’s still $375 credit by trading in a Samsung Galaxy S20 in good condition, for example.
pymnts

High-Income Consumers More Likely to Be Grocery Super Shoppers

Lower-income consumers may be more likely to shop for groceries each month than their higher-income counterparts, but high-income consumers are the most likely to make grocery purchases every few days. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a July survey of a...
komando.com

Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV

Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
ETOnline.com

The Best Labor Day 2022 TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer, but with fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Labor Day to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. Labor Day sales are in full swing this week, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals.
Sourcing Journal

Shoppers May Be Buying Used Fashion Without Knowing It

Retail’s struggle with high return rates—particularly since the start of Covid-19—has been well documented, with merchants handling $761 billion in sent-back product last year. But another question remains: What do retailers typically do with the product they get back from shoppers? According to a Retail Systems Research (RSR) report, 44 percent of fashion and specialty retailers and brands put returned product back in the store on a sale rack as new whenever possible. This is double the 22 percent that resell the discounted items in stores classified as “open-box/returned/damaged.” The fashion retailers are largely in line with their fast-moving consumer goods (FMGC)...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Emirates in major flight schedule upgrade to meet UK passenger demand

Long-haul carrier Emirates is returning to its pre-pandemic flight schedules as it continues to upgrade UK operations to meet sustained demand. The airline will restart its thrice daily service from Manchester Airport on October 1, adding a daily Boeing 777 flight to its existing twice daily A380 service, operating seven days a week.
