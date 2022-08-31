Read full article on original website
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
First £326 Cost of Living Payment to land in bank accounts from today for those on tax credits
Around 1.1million people across England, Wales and Scotland will start seeing a £326 Cost of Living Payment from the Government land in their bank accounts from today. Friday marks the start of the payment period for those in receipt of tax credits. It is part of extra help announced...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Emirates in major flight schedule upgrade to meet UK passenger demand
Long-haul carrier Emirates is returning to its pre-pandemic flight schedules as it continues to upgrade UK operations to meet sustained demand. The airline will restart its thrice daily service from Manchester Airport on October 1, adding a daily Boeing 777 flight to its existing twice daily A380 service, operating seven days a week.
We tried Iceland's value range to see if we could save costs on meals
With food costs continuing to rise, many foot retailers are starting to change the way they sell, creating up updating their value ranges to help keep the prices down. But, you may look at the ranges and wonder if they have lost anything in order to keep the costs down.
