ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

2 people seriously injured after crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Larimore woman and Colorado woman are hurt after a car crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 PM at the intersection of ND Highways 15 and 32. Highway Patrol says a 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by a 56-year-old woman from...
LARIMORE, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Funeral arrangements set for two of four found dead in Towner County

(Towner County, ND) -- Funeral arrangements are set for two of the four men found dead in a Towner County murder-suicide. The funeral for 34-year-old Justin and 64-year-old Richard Bracken will be held Tuesday morning at the Leeds Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
TOWNER COUNTY, ND
trfradio.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Suspected DUI Crash

Two people were seriously injured, a Grand Forks man faces DUI charges following a single vehicle crash Wednesday. Garland Evans III, 49 was injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala SS he was driving veered into the south ditch, struck a culvert and went airborne on County Road 7 at 10th Street south-east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Evans and a passenger, Sylvina Rickard, 41 of Cochrane, Ontario were taken to Altru Hospital with serious injuries.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

Drunk driver seriously injured after crash near Thompson

GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A Grand Forks man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck a culvert causing his car to go airborne on County Road 7 & 10th St near Thompson around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver, a 49-year-old Grand Forks man, […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crary, ND
Devils Lake, ND
Crime & Safety
Devils Lake, ND
Accidents
City
Lakota, ND
City
Devils Lake, ND
kfgo.com

Names released in triple murder-suicide in NE North Dakota

CANDO, N.D. (KFGO) – The Towner County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the four people found dead in a triple murder-suicide in a wheat field near the Towner-Benson County line Monday evening. 56-year-old Douglas Dulmage of Leeds, a farmer and landowner, was one of the victims.
CANDO, ND
People

Farmer Killed in N.D. Triple Murder-Suicide Mourned as 'Generous Soul,' as Police ID the Deceased

Three of the victims in the suspected murder-suicide were related and worked at the farm, which was owned by Doug Dulmage Authorities have released the names of the four people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a North Dakota wheat field on Monday evening. On Wednesday, the Towner County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Douglas Dulmage, 56, of Leeds, N.D.; Justin Bracken, 34, of Leeds; Richard Bracken, 64, of Leeds; and Robert Bracken, 59, of Cando, N.D. Dulmage was a farmer who owned the wheat field, while the Brackens —...
LEEDS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The State Patrol
californiaexaminer.net

Northeast North Dakota Murder-suicide Shakes Nearby Town

Locals in rural northeast North Dakota are in shock after four people were killed in a murder-suicide on a nearby farm on Monday, August 29. Several locals the Herald contacted to declined to comment on the record about the tragedy since they were still trying to process the news. They did, however, express their condolences to the affected families. Neighborhood farmers are banding together to harvest the crops of those at fault.
TOWNER COUNTY, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 8/29-9/4 2022

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This week in North Dakota news may have been a bit slower than some other weeks in the cycle, but there’s always news to be found. From Football updates to police concerns, we’ve gathered some of the biggest stories across the site for you in this edition of In Case You […]
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy