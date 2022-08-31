ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County Man’s Attempt At Using “Stand Your Ground” Law Results In Murder Charge

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jaGEC_0hcc8mwH00 35-year-old Thomas Jackson of Loughman

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 27, 2022.

At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Meadow Green Drive in unincorporated Davenport to a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a witness performing CPR on the victim in the front yard of a residence. Polk Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased.

According to the preliminary investigation, 35-year-old Thomas Jackson of Loughman, his girlfriend, and another couple were celebrating Jackson’s birthday and all had been drinking alcohol.

Sometime during the night Jackson and his girlfriend were arguing, and the victim took Jackson outside the residence to try to calm him down.

In the news: Haines City Man Dies After Being Struck By Two Vehicles On US-98 In Lakeland

A few moments later, the two women inside the house heard gunshots and went outside where they observed Jackson standing over the victim; a handgun was on the ground. One of the witnesses confronted Jackson and the other began life-saving measures.

According to the affidavit, Jackson told detectives that the victim “came at me.”

He also had a small wallet size card with instructions about what to say “post-incident” that included claiming that the person with the card was being attacked.

Detectives did not observe injuries on Jackson nor the victim “to suggest that great bodily harm was a factor” nor was there evidence on the ground to suggest a struggle took place.

During the investigation, witnesses told detectives that Jackson was known to brandish a weapon during conflicts with other people. Detectives also learned that Jackson had been in a physical fight with another person the day before.

“Jackson had a post-incident wallet card which instructed him what to tell law enforcement. If he thought he could murder someone and use this as get out of jail free card, he was sadly mistaken,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Jackson was arrested for Second Degree Murder with a Weapon. His previous criminal history includes an arrest in Polk County for Fighting and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. He also has arrests in Virginia for Intentional Damage of Monument and Violation of Probation, and an arrest in Georgia for DUI and Endangering a Child by DUI.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haines City, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
Loughman, FL
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
fox13news.com

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
wfla.com

Florida police find bodies during welfare check at apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead at a Florida apartment Friday night, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WESH reported that the Orlando Police Department was called to do a welfare check at an apartment on Savannah River Way after 6:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man on the run after allegedly pulling gun during a fight at a high school football game

DELAND, Fla. - Police are looking for a man after he allegedly pulled a gun out during a fight as they were breaking it up. DeLand police during the football game Friday night at DeLand High School a fight broke out involving 19-year-old Jayvion Barthel, 22-year-old Jake Ross and others. According to police, the fight stemmed from an ongoing dispute in the Spring Hill area.
DELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Meadow Green Drive#Jacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
133K+
Followers
18K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy