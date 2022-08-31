Read full article on original website
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Man falls from Orange Park Mall roof, knocked unconsciousZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville drill rapper Spinabenz is back in jail on new charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular Jacksonville rapper was in jail Monday after being arrested on charges of criminal mischief and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Noah Williams, whose stage name is Spinabenz, was jailed late last week, according to court records. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for...
Jacksonville mayor Curry officially names Sunday 904 day, celebrating Northeast Florida small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has officially declared Sunday 904 Day, a holiday marking the date where Northeast Florida's primary area code matches the date, September 4. The day has been unofficially marked as 904 Day for years. The holiday will celebrate local businesses, encouraging Northeast Florida...
First Coast News
Police: Shooter fires into car, injuring 16-year-old on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the thigh on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO responded to a welfare check at the 7300 block of 103rd Street and found a vehicle with gunshot damage.
thejaxsonmag.com
Six First Coast beach stories
Blackrock Beach is home to a rare geological phenomenon. Spodosol formations – the black rock – on the shore of Big Talbot Island. Blackrock Beach, also known as Boneyard Beach, is one of Jacksonville’s great natural gems. Located on Big Talbot Island in the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, it’s noted for its sublime ambiance thanks to the unusual rocky formations and driftwood skeletons on its shore.
Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!. It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.
First Coast News
Palatka shooting
There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit hosting 2 distributions this week in Northeast Florida
Farmshare is hosting two food banks this week in Duval County and Union County. Attendees will receive fresh produce and canned goods at the drive-thru distributions. The first distribution is partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The...
News4Jax.com
Woman dead, man in critical condition after Brentwood shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said it got an alert around 10 a.m. from Shot Spotter about multiple rounds fired at West 27th and Silver streets, and while officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, according to JSO, they found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s — both of whom had been shot multiple times.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclist arrested following reckless drive through Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Footage from what appears to be an FHP helicopter posted to Twitter comes with a warning from the Florida Highway Patrol: “If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail!”. The video appears to show the motorcyclist...
Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
Police: One dead in Brentwood shooting Monday, suspect at large
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified woman between the ages of 40 and 45-years-old has died as a result of a shooting in the Brentwood area on Monday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday JSO received a Shotspotter alert for multiple rounds of gunfire in the...
ShotSpotter leads Jacksonville police to shooting that killed woman, injured man in Brentwood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Monday morning in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Around 10 a.m., police first received an alert from ShotSpotter, which is gunfire-sensing technology that is housed in...
One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
Missing woman from Jacksonville Beach found, police say
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE, 4:57 p.m.: Jacksonville Beach police said Emily Ann Sheridan has been located. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Emily Ann Sheridan. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheridan was last seen at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1...
News4Jax.com
Pickup truck backs into Westside house
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
News4Jax.com
Injured teen shows up at hospital hours after car struck by gunfire, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound after a car was struck by gunfire and then located by police on the city’s Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check...
First Coast News
Police: Man in his 50s shot dead in home in Phoenix neighborhood in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot to death in a home in the 1000 block of East 13th Street in Jacksonville's Phoenix neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Hopely with JSO said officers responded to a call of a gunshot victim at 1:51 p.m....
A military veteran wants a reimbursement after tree service company took months to complete $4,500 job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In May, the city of Jacksonville sent Ronald Butler Sr. a letter stating that he had to either trim dead limbs from the tree in his yard or cut it down. “$4,500. That's what I paid them and it came out of my retirement money," Butler said.
First Coast News
Jacksonville father, restaurant owner in coma for months has died
Saranyu 'Guy' Boonsanong died Wednesday after being in a coma since Father's Day. One of his children was born while he was in a coma.
Person injured from shooting on Kaylor Lane in Jacksonville’s Oceanway area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person injured in a shooting on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane. At around 1:15 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a person shot. That person was transported to a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
