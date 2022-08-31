Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
"Beverly Hills Cop 4" To Star Taylour Paige & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Alongside Eddie Murphy
As Eddie Murphy prepares to bring back his famous Beverly Hills Cop leading character, Alex Foley, the actor is expected to be joined by a cast of famous faces, including Kendrick Lamar collaborator Taylour Paige and (500) Days of Summer star Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The news was reported by Deadline on...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: 3 Impactful Songs from 2022 to Add to Your Empowerment Playlist
Music has the power to move, teach, and uplift. The songs in the following list did that against the backdrop of a head-bobbing-worthy beat. As we gear up for what’s slated to be another amazing celebration of hip hop at the BET Hip Hop Awards, check out the records that encouraged us to look within and love ourselves a whole lot more. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Here’s How Celebrities Like Michelle Obama & Lebron James Reacted To Serena’s Final Game at the US Open
An honor. Many celebs took to social media to talk about Serena Williams’ last game. The tennis champion likely played her final match at the US Open in Flushing, New York on September 2, 2022, after she lost to Ajla Tomljanović. After news broke of her loss, people took to Twitter to thank Serena for her dedication and showcase her hard work for her career. Michelle Obama tweeted, “Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I’m...
Serena Williams Hits the Streets of New York in Peppy Pink Skirt and Black Sneakers
Serena Williams was spotted leaving her New York hotel to go to the US Open on Friday night. In what was to be her last match of the Open, Williams lost her singles match 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 against Australian-born Ajla Tomljanovic Friday night, ending the world-renowned tennis star’s era-defining career. On her way to the Open, Williams was clad in athletic wear, including a black and white long sleeve shirt from Nike featuring its iconic swoosh in bright blue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner paired the top with a neon pink pleated skort, a staple for Williams. The S by Serena...
BET
Serena Williams Gets A Box Full Of 'Memorable Moment' Sneakers From Nike—Including Kicks Inspired By Virgil Abloh!
Serena Williams is forever the G.O.A.T! In the spirit of celebrating her greatness, Nike gifted the tennis champ with a box filled with "memorable moment" sneakers before her recent tennis match. Keep scrolling to get the deets!. According to TMZ, Nike recently sent Williams an extra special package ahead of...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: 3 of the Most Iconic Instrumentals Used in a BET Cypher
The BET Cyphers at the Hip Hop Awards is one of the must-see segments of the annual event. Artists from across the industry go bar-for-bar on some of the most legendary instrumentals in hip hop music. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, which is set to return to Atlanta, GA, we’re looking at some of the most iconic beats ever used in a cypher freestyle. Check to see if your favorite record made the list, and don’t forget to tune into the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
BET
Tim Hardaway Apologizes For 2007 Homophobic Comments
Former NBA star Tim Hardaway is reflecting and expressing regret over homophobic remarks he made 15 years ago. Speaking with the San Francisco Chronicle, the former Miami Heat guard explained his reasoning behind the ugly comments that were made on a Miami radio station. Hardaway says his religious upbringing was partially responsible for the controversial remarks.
NBA・
BET
Chris Rock's Reason For Turning Down Oscars Hosting Gig Draws Backlash
It’s been five months since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage live at The Oscars, but it’s still fresh on everyone’s mind. Case in point, Rock was riffing with the crowd at a stand-up show in Phoenix on Sunday night (August 28) when he made a startling revelation. The comedian noted that he was asked to host next year’s academy awards, and according to the Arizona Republic, he made a reference that is rubbing people the wrong way.
BET
Idris Elba Defends Black British Actors Portraying American Roles
The conversation surrounding Black British actors taking on roles typically played by Black Americans is an “unintelligent argument,” according to Idris Elba. Appearing on The Shop (via The Root), the British-born actor was asked by host Maverick Carter about British actor Naomi Ackie playing Whitney Houston in the forthcoming biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
ComicBook
Beverly Hills Cop 4: Eddie Murphy Wears Signature Jacket in New Photos
Eddie Murphy is filming Beverly Hills Cop 4 and he's wearing that iconic jacket already. Fans were thrilled to hear that Netflix was picking up the long-awaited sequel. The surprises kept on coming as it was revealed that the movie would begin shooting. On Twitter, @lesley_dis was rolling by the set and managed to get a peek at Murphy in his signature threads. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley will see an older version of his character adapting to a different world. People who love the comedian will note that this has been a successful approach for him recently with Coming 2 America. That movie also saw Murphy pick up one of his old roles and show audiences all over that he can still bring the funny with the best of them. Things are shaping up to be pretty interesting when the next Beverly Hills Cop hits the streaming service next year. Check out the picture from on-set down below.
