A Very Special Kate Middleton Dress Resurfaces on TikTok

Royal watchers are fully aware that Kate Middleton is one of the great style icons of our time. But, TikTok users were recently treated to one of her lesser-known fashion moments in a now-viral video. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the outfit in question on her wedding day back in April 2011, per Newsweek.
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
Is Scott Disick Dating Rod Stewart's Daughter?

Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart. The two were seen on several dates in Los Angeles in late August. Disick reportedly met Stewart, who runs a design firm in Southern California, through her brother, Sean Stewart. The two have not commented on the rumors.
Bill Turnbull, Morning Show Legend, Dead at 66

Bill Turnbull, who hosted BBC Breakfast for 15 years, died on Aug. 31, surrounded by his family. He was 66. Turnbull, who also hosted Songs of Praise and Think Tank, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017. "Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth...
Could We See Meghan Markle on 'Real Housewives' After Alum's Criticism?

Meghan Markle seems to have countless critics with knives to her back at any given moment. If it isn't Royal Family experts, it's politicians or it's commenters or it's fellow celebrities. Most recently, Bethany Frankel of Real Housewives of New York fame once again added Markle to her list of gripes.
