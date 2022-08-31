Read full article on original website
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Cool Off at Dutchess County’s Newest Ice Cream Shop This September
As they say, all you need is love and ice cream. Living in the Hudson Valley makes it easy to access locally owned and delicious ice cream in each village and town. We have a large amount of ice cream stands available to us. Nothing screams summer like a warm...
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall
It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
Popular Hudson Valley Record Shop Hosting Grand Re-Opening
A popular Hudson Valley record shop is set to host a special grand re-opening event. There are some great record shops throughout the Hudson Valley area that I have frequented over the years whether I'm looking for some new music from some favorite artists or just looking to build up my record collection. Living in the City of Poughkeepsie, we are lucky to have Darkside Records nearby. When I'm across the river, it's over to Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY to see Steve Keeler at his shop that is celebrating 36 years in the Hudson Valley.
These Forlorn Buildings Were Once Fine Hudson Valley Restaurants
The other day I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and I passed the now closed O’Sho Japanese Steakhouse. It was once full of happy diners sipping on sake and eating sushi and hibachi. Now it’s just an empty building. A big, old, beautiful empty building that is slowly deteriorating. Sadly, that’s the case with lots of our old favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants.
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
New Authentic Taco Eatery in Ulster County Getting Rave Reviews
It doesn’t have to be a Tuesday to eat tacos. In fact, I don’t know when Taco Tuesday became a thing, but I like tacos just about any day of the week. The Hudson Valley has tons of restaurants where you can get tacos, and I’m pretty sure we’re all okay with having another great taco place. There’s a new one in Ulster County, and people are already talking about how good it is.
Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining, and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
8 Top Rated Local Ice Cream Shops in Dutchess County, NY
Labor Day is the unofficial start of fall. Most people are phasing out of summer habits like going to the beach and grilling up food because they're gearing up for apple orchards and pumpkin spice. That's fine but there are still several days left of summer and there's no tastier way too cool off on a hot day than with some ice cream.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers
A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
Service Area Along Hutchinson River Parkway In White Plains To Temporarily Close
State officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about the temporary closure of a service area along the Hutchinson River Parkway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the Mamaroneck River Service Area, located along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) in White Plains, is set to close on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at midnight.
Fire at Minnewaska State Park is contained, Hochul says. Here's when the park will reopen
The wildfire at Minnewaska State Park has been contained after eight days of burning through the forest in Ulster County, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday. After a week-long effort that involved more than 200 firefighters, bulldozer operators, pilots and other professionals and volunteers, a majority of the fire near Napanoch Point was controlled by Sunday afternoon, she said. Two other fires nearby, at Stony Kill and Wurtsboro, have been fully contained, she said.
Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant
Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.
Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway
One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
Are These the 10 Best Breweries in Ulster County, New York?
Have you been longing to head outside of your house to visit a local brewery? In most cases, depending on the brewery, you can pop in for a visit. Yes, there are a few "Covid" restrictions that have been put upon them, but they would love to see you and have you try their beer.
Drought-stricken communities welcome rain this Labor Day
COLD SPRING, N.Y. -- Rain in the Labor Day forecast would normally be a late summer bummer. But this year, many are hoping for a good soaking before the day is through.From dehydrated hydrangeas, to peaches that are dying and dropping before they ripen, and a ban on outdoor water usage, drought has a firm grip on the Putnam County village of Cold Spring. "We're just so sad about it. All of our beautiful flowers are suffering," resident Patty D'Amato told CBS2's Tony Aiello. "We're under a water ban. We pray for rain. They forecast rain, and then it goes someplace...
Shawangunk Grit Challenged Planned for November in New Paltz, NY
I am not a very athletic person in any way shape or form. I am strong but when it comes to endurance I am not your choice. This may be why I get so fascinated every time I hear about one of the amazing challenge races I see being held all over the Hudson Valley. I actually wonder what it would be like to accomplish some of the challenges I share with you.
5 Things we Love About Cold Spring, New York
Cold Spring, New York is one of the Hudson Valley's best towns to spend a day walking around. If there is one thing I love more than anything about a town in the Hudson Valley, it's "walkability" and Cold Spring, a village in the town of Philipstown in Putnam County has it!
