ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Former KSP lieutenant colonel in central Kentucky convicted in federal conspiracy case

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

A former lieutenant colonel for Kentucky State Police in Georgetown was convicted in federal court Wednesday for conspiring to misappropriate weapons and ammunition belonging to state police with others, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Michael Crawford, 58, worked with John Goble, 68, former Scott County coroner, and state police armorer, Mitch Harris, in the conspiracy, the DOJ said. Together the trio misappropriated 21 guns belonging to state police, including 19 shotguns and two M1A rifles.

Crawford faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of a $250,000, according to the DOJ. He will be sentenced on Dec. 13.

Goble pleaded guilty to his charges and resigned from his position of Scott County coroner back in May. He admitted to conspiring with another trooper to secure weapons and nearly $40,000 worth of ammunition that belonged to the state police supply branch in Frankfort.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Scott County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Scott County, KY
City
Georgetown, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Harris
Person
Michael Crawford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lieutenant Colonel#Police Lieutenant#Kentucky State Police#Ksp#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
9K+
Followers
425
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy