Former KSP lieutenant colonel in central Kentucky convicted in federal conspiracy case

A former lieutenant colonel for Kentucky State Police in Georgetown was convicted in federal court Wednesday for conspiring to misappropriate weapons and ammunition belonging to state police with others, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Michael Crawford, 58, worked with John Goble, 68, former Scott County coroner, and state police armorer, Mitch Harris, in the conspiracy, the DOJ said. Together the trio misappropriated 21 guns belonging to state police, including 19 shotguns and two M1A rifles.

Crawford faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of a $250,000, according to the DOJ. He will be sentenced on Dec. 13.

Goble pleaded guilty to his charges and resigned from his position of Scott County coroner back in May. He admitted to conspiring with another trooper to secure weapons and nearly $40,000 worth of ammunition that belonged to the state police supply branch in Frankfort.