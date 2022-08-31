Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for panhandling on W. Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rebecca Lynn Ruffner, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon for panhandling on a median on W. Newberry Road. Ruffner was reportedly standing on a median with a sign asking for money at 7600 W. Newberry Road at 2:45 p.m. yesterday when she was arrested. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who arrested her wrote that Ruffner has been warned in the past about obstructing traffic and unlawful use of a State transportation right-of-way.
News4Jax.com
Ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels appears in court ahead of much-delayed trial
Darryl Daniels will get his day in court. The trial of the former Clay County sheriff will begin with jury selection in less than two weeks. Daniels, who is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement, unexpectedly appeared in person for the final pre-trial hearing Thursday. Only his attorneys had been present in court previously for the hearings.
Police In Florida Seek Pennsylvania Couple That Knocked Over Light Pole At City Hall
They are on the loose, according to police, and this Pennsylvania couple needs to fix a light pole. “This is Bonnie and Duane,” said Dunnellon Police Department. “They’re visiting from Pennsylvania and fled city hall after knocking over our light pole. If you see them,
WCJB
Arrest made after officers exposed to narcotic during arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after exposing Gainesville Police officers to a dangerous drug. 33-year-old Reginald Turner Jr. was arrested for stealing from the University Street Wawa on August 28th. He was carrying a white powdery substance that police suspect was a type of narcotic. Both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Charges dropped against man for 2021 case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man from Marion County. The State Attorney’s Office dismissed second-degree murder charges against 28-year-old Tyre Patrick Meggie. In August of 2021, Ocala Police officers arrested Meggie for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon during the time...
alachuachronicle.com
Teens previously charged in Eastside High School fight arrested for marijuana possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jermaine Marquis Fountain, 19, and Xavier Zuriel Robinson, 19, were arrested late last night and charged with marijuana possession following a traffic stop. Both were previously charged following an early May fight at Eastside High School, and Robinson is on pre-trial release on those charges. A...
alachuachronicle.com
High Springs man arrested for stealing from Circle K in Alachua by inflating coupon values
ALACHUA, Fla. – Quintin Xavier Cote, 22, of High Springs, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with petit theft and felony fraud after allegedly entering inflated values for coupons and pocketing the cash while working as a cashier. Cote has worked at the Circle K near I-75 in Alachua...
WCJB
Governor DeSantis awarded over $68 million to 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion, for electric buses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua and Marion counties are receiving state funding to trade in existing diesel transit buses for electric ones. Governor DeSantis announced Monday that the Department of Environmental Protection is awarding more than $68 million to buy 227 electric buses in 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of the number of people arrested for DUIs in August
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of people who were arrested for DUIs. Sheriff’s deputies are naming every person who blew over the legal limit in August. In total, 15 people were arrested for driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
ocala-news.com
22-year-old Ocala convicted felon sentenced to 32 months in federal prison for possessing firearm
Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced 22-year-old D’Andra Miller of Ocala to 32 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Miller had pleaded guilty on May 24, 2022. According to court records, Miller was found with a firearm on two...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Aug. 29, and Aug. 30
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 29. Shawn Scott Cohen, 41, Spring Hill, arrested Aug. 29 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman charged with sending death threats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tiffany Denise Perry, 33, was arrested late last night and charged with sending a written threat to injure or kill. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that Perry had been sending her threatening messages on Snapchat for about four months; the victim said she thought Perry was sending her the messages because Perry thought she wanted to steal her boyfriend, but the victim said she had no intention of doing that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
Marion County health officials reminding residents to be ready for major storm events
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is reminding the local community of the need to be ready for major storm events. While the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is nearing its halfway point, evidence indicates that Floridians are approaching the...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with debit/identification cards from 17 different people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dennis Lamonte Kiesig, 40, was arrested early yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report that two men were looking through the windows of parked cars at the Ridgemar Commons apartment complex. An officer made contact with Kiesig, who reportedly attempted to hide...
WCJB
Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD announces DUI checkpoint for Saturday
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) will be conducting a multi-agency DUI checkpoint stop on Saturday to help reduce driver-impaired crashes during the Labor Day weekend. According to an LCPD release, the checkpoints will be held between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. and will target drivers who are consuming drugs or alcohol.
mycbs4.com
State investigating after Peach Valley Café catches fire in Gainesville
The state fire marshal is working to determine what caused a fire to start inside of Peach Valley Café. Gainesville Fire Marshal Chief Stephen Hesson said luckily no on suffered any injuries. Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. on Monday after reports of a fire on SW 34th Street in...
Florida Man, 20, Charged With Murder In Fentanyl Overdose Death
A 20-year-old man is behind bars for the death of a 26-year-old man who overdosed on Fentanyl. Last Thursday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Marquis Rosado, 20, after a Grand Jury indicted him for Murder in the First Degree, based upon his unlawful distribution
alachuachronicle.com
Woman charged with felony insurance fraud following road rage incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Desiree Laquanda Mitchell, 29, was arrested this morning and charged with filing a false insurance claim, making a false report to the police, and felony battery. The sworn complaint against Mitchell alleges that Terrance Delvion Kalip Davis, 31, who was arrested on August 16, was driving...
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeking help identifying scratch-off lottery ticket theft suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store in Ocala. According to a social media post from MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) recently entered the Circle K convenience...
Comments / 6