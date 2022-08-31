ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osseo, WI

WEAU-TV 13

UW-Eau Claire’s ‘Run The Hill’ event returns for 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students spent their day preparing for the new school year by taking part in the school's annual "Run The Hill" event Monday. The concept is simple: students run the hill that connects UW-Eau Claire's lower campus to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire community celebrates Labor Day holiday at Phoenix Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An event at Eau Claire's Phoenix Park brought the community together Monday to celebrate the meaning of the Labor Day holiday. The Greater West Central Area Labor Council hosted the celebration. There was food, drinks, prizes and a solidarity walk commemorating Labor Day. Organizers...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire on Sunday night. According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city's north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Four people arrested in Wood County drug bust

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested in Wood County on Friday after a drug search. Police with the Wood County Sheriff's Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards.
WOOD COUNTY, WI

