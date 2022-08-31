Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire’s ‘Run The Hill’ event returns for 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students spent their day preparing for the new school year by taking part in the school’s annual “Run The Hill” event Monday. The concept is simple: students run the hill that connects UW-Eau Claire’s lower campus to...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire community celebrates Labor Day holiday at Phoenix Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An event at Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park brought the community together Monday to celebrate the meaning of the Labor Day holiday. The Greater West Central Area Labor Council hosted the celebration. There was food, drinks, prizes and a solidarity walk commemorating Labor Day. Organizers...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 3
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire gets a thrilling start to its season amongst other WIAC action. And Wisconsin takes on Illinois State.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Museum offers bike tour highlighting Eau Claire’s “forgotten” industries
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum held a bike ride through the history of Eau Claire Monday afternoon. The focus of the tour was jobs and industries that were once around the city. The group of ten participants, along with organizers, gathered at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion...
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota man arrested for OWI with child in vehicle in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence in Eau Claire County on Sunday. 36-year-old Sean Renspe of Stacy, Minn. was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol after a trooper stopped Renspe’s vehicle...
WEAU-TV 13
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire on Sunday night. According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested for 6th OWI after being stopped for excessive speed on I-90
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper pulled him over for excessive speeding on Interstate 90 in Monroe County Sunday. 51-year-old Kurt Boylen of Warrens was arrested after being pulled over for speeding by the State...
WEAU-TV 13
Four people arrested in Wood County drug bust
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested in Wood County on Friday after a drug search. Police with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards.
