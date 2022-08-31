Man gets up to 20 years in prison for corrupting minors
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pocono Township Police Department tells Eyewitness News a man was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for several sexual-related offenses.
Officials said Scott Grant was arrested in February 2021, for unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors, as well as several other related charges.
On August 24, Pocono Township Police said Grant was sentenced to a minimum of 6.5 years to a maximum of 20 years in prison and was classified as a sexually violent predator.
