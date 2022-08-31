ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man gets up to 20 years in prison for corrupting minors

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJaMh_0hcc6pqA00

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pocono Township Police Department tells Eyewitness News a man was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for several sexual-related offenses.

Officials said Scott Grant was arrested in February 2021, for unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, corruption of minors, as well as several other related charges.

Man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend

On August 24, Pocono Township Police said Grant was sentenced to a minimum of 6.5 years to a maximum of 20 years in prison and was classified as a sexually violent predator.

Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
